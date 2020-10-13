SI.com
HuskyMaven
HomeHusky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

After Four Practices, No Clear-Cut Leader in Husky QB Sweepstakes

Dan Raley

The offense had the floor. John Donovan confirmed all four quarterbacks remain in competition for the starting job. Jaxson Kirkland felt he was needed at left tackle so he made the move. 

Cade Otton, however, provided the biggest news on Day Four of University of Washington football practice.

On Wednesday, he said, the UW players will put on the pads for the first time.

Without being able to see practices other than on Friday, everyone on the outside assumed the Huskies had done this already.

"It's been a long time coming," Otton said. "I think guys are really excited to do it."

Twenty-five days from the opener at California, the Huskies will take the intensity level up another notch.

They'll hit each other. 

Padded practices, more than anything, increase the speed and anxiety of play, and separate the starters from the reserves.

Donovan, the first-year offensive coordinator, will need to choose a starting quarterback from among sophomore Jacob Sirmon, redshirt freshman Dylan Morris, freshman Ethan Garbers and senior transfer Kevin Thomson.

"They all have talent," Donovan said. "They all have certain attributes compared to the other that might be good, better or worse or what not."

They've all made mistakes, too.

It will be the guy who makes the best decisions, shows the best completion rate and builds trust with his teammates and coaches who gets the job. Hanging too long in the pocket will be a definite deal-breaker. 

"I'm not going to handle them with kid gloves," Donovan said. "We're going to call them out."

The Husky coordinator said he would like to settle on one guy, this coming after coach Jimmy Lake said they could go with a couple.

"I do feel good about all of them," Donovan said. "They all will be able to function. I think all need to get better at certain things. At this point in time, no one is the clear-cut leader."

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Where Will Kyler Gordon Play? Everywhere and Anywhere in the Husky Secondary

The University of Washington defensive back has all sorts of options available to him entering the pandemic-delayed season.

Dan Raley

by

AimeeAllen

UW QBs: Should Jimmy Lake Play More Than One of These Guys Against Cal?

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated’s Kaila Olin takes a look at the four Husky quarterbacks in competition to start and whether more than one should play in the opener.

Kaila Olin

by

AimeeAllen

4th and Inches Podcast: A Moment with Camas High Prospect Jacques Badolato-Birdsell

Running back Jacques Badolato-Birdsell from Camas, Washington, talks with Trevor Mueller about his game, his rising stock, and his standout performance at the Ford Sports Performance recruiting event.

Trevor Mueller

Road to 1991 Perfection: 'We Wanted to Destroy Him'

Gary Pinkel received no heroes welcome in his return to Husky Stadium, just a good old-fashioned Saturday thrashing.

Dan Raley

Choosing a Husky Starting Lineup: After Otton, Here's the Bookend Tight End

With Jacob Kizer opting out, the UW tight end room got a reshuffle. Here's what we came up with for a No. 2 tight end.

Dan Raley

by

SchaefDawg

A Husky Hoop Preview: Middle of the Pack Is Generous Pick

Coach Mike Hopkins has a lot of work to do to regain respectability for his basketball program after third-season disaster.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Out of Tuimoloau's Shadow, Eastside Catholic's Taumoepeau Impresses at Recruiting Event

When Washington high school football resumes, Eastside Catholic High School will have another JT to look for: John Taumoepeau. With three sacks in the recent football showcase, his star is on the rise.

Mike Martin

Road to 1991 Perfection: Nobody Cut Pinkel Any Slack on Husky Stadium Return

The University of Washington's national championship run had no room for sentimental dealings with a familiar opponent.

Dan Raley

by

GolfHocho

Unlike Others, Cohen Groomed to be UW Leader, But Biggest Challenge Lies Ahead

The University of Washington athletic director has been accepted by donors and fans, but her legacy will be determined by how well she brings about post-pandemic recovery.

Dan Raley

by

AimeeAllen

Pete Kwiatkowski Offers His Early Impressions on Husky Defense

The veteran UW defensive coordinator sees promise, but too many pounds on his defensive front.

Dan Raley

by

SchaefDawg