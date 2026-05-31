No Wooden Nickel, Adams Makes Bid For Starting Job

Joining the University of Washington football team a year ago, cornerback Ramonz Adams Jr. arrived from Texas as if he was wearing a 10-gallon hat and a set of spurs.

He was a little cocky sitting in the saddle, unafraid of drawing on anyone. Or at least challenging them verbally.

It didn't matter that he was at least 20 pounds too light -- his words carried a lot of weight.

In coverage, Adams engaged in a running commentary with a then fellow freshman, wide receiver Dezmen Roebuck, on every play that put them one-on-one, and they became fast friends because of it.

When the Huskies' Drew Azzopardi got a little extra rough in practice, Adams brazenly called him the worst offensive tackle in the Big Ten from the year before, even though he wasn't around to see it.

It was the thought that counted.

"It's just to get other guys going," Adams explained of his word play near the end of spring ball. "To get competition coming in practice all the time and get ready for the game."

Ramonz Adams Jr. (16) and Deji Ajose (82) celebrate a touchdown. | Dave Sizer photo

This is one in a series of articles -- going from 0 to 99 on the UW roster -- examining what each scholarship player and leading walk-on did in spring practice and what to expect from them going into fall camp.

Now much heavier as a 6-foot, 176-pound redshirt freshman, Adams spent all 15 recent spring practices as the No. 1 nickelback. He didn't have to talk his way into the job either.

He replaced sophomore Rahshawn Clark, who was a five-game returning starter but was recovering from offseason shoulder surgery.

In Fall Camp, Adams next will see if he can hang onto the job or whether he has to hand it over to Clark, which should make for an interesting competition.

"He's taking advantage of his opportunities," defensive-back coach John Richardson said.

Ramonz Adams was the No. 1 nickelback this spring. | Dave Sizer photo

Last season, the Huskies used Adams in four games in order to season him but preserve his redshirt status. He expected to play all along, but back up some vets.

"That was always the goal," he said. "As a freshman coming in, you always want to play the first year and that's all you think about. But playing behind Ephy [Prysock] and Bobo [Tacario Davis] and Rahshawn and learning from those guys is good experience."

Ramonz Adams Jr. shows his frustration in the Spring Game. | Dave Sizer photo

In his extended spring audition, Adams took down 6-foot-2, 240-pound freshman rusher Ansu Sanoe, some 65 pounds heavier than him, on a screen pass with a precision tackle.

He and junior defensive tackle Elinneus Davis teamed up to to tackle freshman running back Brian Bonnner for a 1-yard gain and they emerged chest-bumping each other.

Adams was credited with 4 pass break-ups, including teaming with sophomore cornerback Dylan Robinson to deflect the ball away from sophomore wide receiver Justice Williams in the end zone. For those keeping score, No. 16 in purple was all over No. 16 in a white jersey.

"I feel pretty comfortable," he said. "I'm getting to know the playbook inside and out."



And, no doubt, Adams was able to keep the conversation going.

What he's done: Adams appeared in 2025 games as a cornerback against UC Davis, Purdue, UCLA and in the LA Bowl against Boise State to get his career started. The coaching staff had him thinking about moving to nickelback before last season ended.

Starter or not: After 15 spring practices, Adams has put himself into position to win the nickel job. If he can't unseat Clark, he still should be ready to rotate in for game snaps and know what he's doing, and maybe play on special teams.