On UW Team Full of Williamses, Lately This One Sticks Out

Against Purdue, the University of Washington wide receivers came up with big play after big play in the 38-26 victory.

Chris Lawson had more than 100 yards receiving.

Dezmen Roebuck just missed the century mark, but he caught a fourth-quarter touchdown pass that kept the Huskies out of range of the Boilermakers.

Then there was the Williams kid.

No, not Demond or Rashid.

This would be the biggest body among the UW pass-catchers in 6-foot-4, 220-pound Justice Williams.

Justice Williams goes through warm-ups for the Huskies early in the season. | Dave Sizer photo

With the Huskies leading 24-20 in the fourth quarter and facing a third-and-12 situation at the Purdue 25, nearly everyone began thinking a field goal was likely.

Everyone except for Justice Williams.

He got open while Demond Williams Jr. scrambled and then delivered an 18-yard strike to him, good for a first down and leading to Roebuck's eventual touchdown and a two-score lead.

"He started making a ton of plays," UW coach Jedd Fisch said of his third-year player who has appeared in game this season.

While players such as Rashid Williams, Roebuck and Lawson continue to make plays as the wideout starters, and Mason James, Trez Davis and Jordan Cooley continue to impress as freshmen, Justice Williams says don't forget about me.

"You earn your right to be a starter," Fisch said. "And you earn your right to get playing time. And you earn your right to complete. Nothing is given. I'm real proud of him to get some reps."

It was the second week in a row that Williams had come up with a big catch after hauling in a 22-yarder against Iowa.

The issue with him, though, is he might be just a little big too remain a wide receiver. After all, his father, Roland Williams, was a 6-foot-5, 265-pound tight end who played eight years in the NFL for the St. Louis Rams, the Oakland Raiders and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which included winning Super Bowl XXXIV with the Rams.

Justice Williams tries to avoid a tackle by Gavin Day. | Dave Sizer photo

For now, Justice Williams is a Husky wide receiver who eventually might have to be convinced to play his father's position to maximize his football opportunities, especially if he intends to pursue a pro career. It's just a thought.

"Justice Williams is doing a great job at the X receiver right now," Husky tight-ends coach Jordan Paopao said with a smile. "You see him with touchdown catches. I just love seeing him grow. We'll see how that goes down the road."