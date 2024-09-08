Only Thing Questionable About Durfee Was Being on Big Ten Injury Report
Two hours before the Washington-Eastern Michigan football game, the Big Ten released its mandatory player availability report and Husky edge rusher Zach Durfee was on it, listed as questionable.
The only thing questionable, however, was the validity of the information.
Right then, the MAC team visiting Husky Stadium and headed for a 30-9 defeat should have asked for a second opinion concerning the wellbeing of the 6-foot-5, 256-pound junior from Dawson, Minnesota.
Once pregame warm-ups began, he was in a purple uniform doing everything his teammates were doing.
On his first defensive play once Saturday's game was in motion, Durfee and nickelback Jordan Shaw slammed into Eastern Michigan running back Dontae McMillan, a Seattle native, and stopped him for a 2-yard gain.
Only then did Durfee show any momentary vulnerability, grabbing at his stomach and bending over some. Yet that seemed like a smokescreen, as well.
A few plays later, he put a hit on opposing quarterback Cole Snyder right as the other guy released a pass and it had to hurt.
The best was still yet to come for Durfee -- he was in on three sacks over the next two quarters, the first of his UW career, and looking every bit the playmaker he's been advertised.
"I still feel a little rusty," he said. "I don't feel as good as I want to."
With 6:10 left in the second quarter, Durfee came from the left side to drop Snyder for a 9-yard loss and the first of what could be many UW sacks for him. Two years ago, he had 11 in 11 games for Division II Sioux Falls.
On the third play of the third quarter, Durfee was at it again, pulling down Snyder for a 7-yard loss on a third-and-9 play to force a punt.
At the midway point of the same quarter, Durfee teamed up with junior defensive tackle Jayvon Parker to get into the backfield in a hurry and bring down Snyder once more, this time for a 5-yard loss and a shared sack.
Durfee had a hand in nearly half of the Huskies' 7 sacks that also involved fellow edge rushers Isaiah Ward, Lance Holtzclaw and Deshawn Lynch, and defensive tackles Sebastian Valdez and Elinneus Davis, each credited with one. Only Holtzclaw previously had a Husky sack among this group.
"There's nothing better that you can ask for when transfers come in and they just fit the culture and buy in and don't complain about nothing, and just to work hard," Durfee said, referring to the 6-foot-5, 292-pound Lynch, a newcomer from Sacramento State, in particular.
Davis' first career sack also brought a response from him. Davis and Durfee share a kinship of both hailing from Minnesota, with their hometowns about 155 miles apart.
"That's my Dawg," Durfee said. "That was super cool to see for the Big E we call him."
Contrary to that Big Ten injury report, Durfee seemed to come out of the game without any physical drawbacks after playing without limitations and getting his Husky sack total going.
With his injury unspecified, he only acknowledged that he was battling through a few things. Coach Jedd Fisch added that his edge rusher didn't practice much coming into the game.
"I feel decent where I'm at," Durfee said, "but I'm not satisfied."
Just imagine when this guy is finally at or near 100 percent and what could happen.
