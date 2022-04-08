University of Washington spring practice No. 5 had a festive vibe to it on Friday as former players, players' parents and high school recruits came out in greater numbers for a look at Kalen DeBoer-led Huskies. They witnessed both advances and setbacks.

If they were watching closely, the onlookers saw Indiana transfer Michael Penix Jr. go from second to first in the quarterback pecking order for simply running plays, switching with returning starter Dylan Morris. However, those two players plus Sam Huard will continue draw the same number snaps for the next few practices as the three-man competition plays out.

These spectators might have noticed redshirt freshman running back Camden Sirmon suffer a leg injury during a drill and have to be helped off the field with his arm draped around a trainer — further depleting the already thin position area, at least for the moment. Shortly thereafter, Sirmon walked to the locker room under his own power.

More spectators were on the sideline than usual for this practice, especially four really large men. Spotting them, DeBoer took a moment away from his fast-paced drills to greet Danny Shelton, Morgan Rosborough, Micah Hatchie and Corey Fuavai, all former Husky defensive or offensive linemen who played between 2008 and 2015.

Shelton, wearing his UW letterman's jacket, currently is an NFL free-agent defensive tackle after playing seven seasons, the most recent for the New York Giants.

Others who watched practice were former UW quarterback Tim Cowan (1979-82), who was the Aloha Bowl MVP as a senior and later a CFL player; ex-defensive-line coach Randy Hart, who worked 21 of his 46 coaching seasons for five different Husky coaches; and recent All-Pac-12 cornerback Trent McDuffie, now preparing for the draft.

After practice was over, Hart could be seen walking back and forth and addressing the team following practice in his typical animated fashion.

"I wasn't going to cut him off," DeBoer said.

Penix, a former second-team All-Big Ten selection and a Hoosiers starter for parts of four injury-filled seasons, continued to look ultra smooth as he handled the ball, dumped it off or fired it downfield.

He's had the advantage of running the new offense being installed while he and DeBoer as the offensive coordinator were at Indiana together in 2019.

"With Mike, it's more familiar to him," DeBoer said. "I think he just doesn't second-guess what the call is. I think they're all where we expected, just what we thought it would be before spring ball. I think Dylan and Sam have done an awesome job. I think the preparation they did coming into spring ball has really showed."

DeBoer said the three quarterbacks would continue to share the same number of reps beyond what was supposed to be a four-practice trial period. He and his coaches have said previously they feel no sense of urgency in naming the Husky starter during spring drills.

Even without a scholarship, Sirmon has been the No. 1 running back in spring practice with five of his fellow runners either out for all of it with injuries (Richard Newton, Cam Davis, Emeka Megwa), out for illness (Caleb Berry) or limited in their participation because of injury (Sam Adams).

A converted quarterback, Sirmon couldn't put any weight on his leg after he was injured and taken to an on-field tent for an initial exam. It's unclear if he was seriously hurt or not.

Once Sirmon left the field, the Huskies had only redshirt freshman Jay'Veon Sunday, New Mexico transfer Aaron Dumas and walk-on freshman Gabe Nelson to take handoffs thereafter.

The UW picked up a pair of transfers this past week in Virginia running back Wayne Taulapapa and Nebraska wide receiver Will Nixon, who indicated he'll be used as a runner, as well, but they won't join the team until fall camp.

DeBoer said he will hold a scrimmage next Friday, which still will be off limits to media and outside eyes, before enabling everyone to see the Huskies in action in a pair of scrimmages, including on April 30.

Offensive Ones

Outside of Penix, the same personnel took the field with the No. 1 offense during the handful of plays over the first hour. The Huskies had Troy Fautanu, Nate Kalepo, Corey Luciano, Vic Curne and Matteo Mele on the line, Penix at QB, Sirmon at running back, Devin Culp at tight end and Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan and Ja'Lynn Polk at the receivers.

Defensive Ones

The Huskies' stop unit once more had Bralen Trice, Tuli Letuligasenoa, Kuao Peihopa and Jeremiah Martin up front, Carson Bruener and Alphonzo Tuputala at linebackers and a secondary of Alex Cook, Asa Turner, Jordan Perryman, Mishael Powell and Kamren Fabiculanan.

