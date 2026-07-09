Pardon The Interruption, But Young Hatchett Is Ready For Career Momentum

Landen Hatchett either has been around the University of Washington football team for a very long time or in just stops and starts.

It's all a matter of perception.

In 2023, the freshman offensive lineman showed up ready to play right away for a team headed to the CFP national championship game, appeared in nine outings and was lost to a season-ending knee injury while preparing for the Sugar Bowl.

In recovery, the 6-foot-3, 314-pound Hatchett missed all of 2024 spring football practice and needed half a season to become a starting guard and was installed as the No. 1 center for the first time at the Sun Bowl.

This past season, he started the first nine games before he gave way to a season-ending broken wrist and missed the LA Bowl among other outings and next was held out of his second spring ball in its entirety.

If he could ever put together some real momentum, Hatchett likely would remind everyone why he was such a highly regarded recruit and is still considered an honors candidate and an eventual NFL draft pick.

Landen Hatchett was relegated to the sideline during the Spring Game. | Dave Sizer photo

This is one in a series of articles -- going from 0 to 99 on the UW roster -- examining what each scholarship player and leading walk-on did in spring practice and what to expect from them going into fall camp.

No one questions the talent level for this younger of two Hatchett brothers (Geirean is the other) who are three years apart in age but enter the upcoming season both as seniors.

Landen Hatchett (6’2 315) Washington



✅ 77.1 pass block grade during 2025

✅ Sustaining blocks

✅ Leg drive as a run blocker

✅ Reliable strike timing pic.twitter.com/heJznQsRaF — Bengals & Brews (@BengalsBrews) June 22, 2026

Landen Hatchett is a ready mix of compact size, adroit athleticism and enviable leverage that makes him such an attractive football player.

On top of that, he's personable enough to be one of the real leaders for this next Husky team, likely captain material and already one of those chosen to attend Big Ten Media Days and deliver the message of team possibilities.

"I'm trying to help the young guys and build myself up as a leader," Hatchett said.

Landen Hatchett is shown during warm-ups in the 2025 season. | Dave Sizer photo

In his latest mishap, he broke his right wrist on the third play of the eighth game against Illinois, not realizing the severity of the damage until celebrating the 42-25 victory over the Illini when later singing the Husky fight song.

"I was kind of holding my helmet up and it kind of flopped on me," he said.

Hatchett had his wrist placed in a club, learned to snap left-handed and started the next game against Wisconsin before giving way fairly soon.

He's back now, looking to go from start to finish with the Huskies as a team mainstay for the first time in his career.

What he's done: In spite of the constant interruptions, Hatchett has played in 31 games for the Huskies and started 15 of them, 10 as a center.

Starter or not: Hatchett has the No. 1 job as the snapper for as long as he can stay healthy. With the five-for-five rule change, he potentially could start for two more seasons, which would help make up for his lost time at the UW.