Mark Pattison Outlines the Path to Husky Wide-Receiver Success

Kaila Olin of Husky Maven speaks with the former UW and NFL receiver about the keys to position advancement.
In recent seasons, the University of Washington wide receivers have been a team albatross. Seemingly talented yet wholly inconsistent.

They just went through a challenging season with no fans, a new head coach, a new offensive coordinator and a new quarterback, and it was a challenge for these pass catchers.

“So much of it is the development of the receiver,” said Mark Pattison, former Husky and NFL wide receiver, on a successful offense. “We still don’t really know what kind of offense they’re going to run.”

Junior Adams took over the wide-receiver room in 2019, but his guys continually have had a case of the “dropsies." Outsiders have to wonder how much of that is on him and can it be fixed over spring question or fall camp.

“As a wide receiver, it’s about concentration," said Pattison, now climbing Mount Everest. "You've got to make sure those guys have that competitive fire to not take a day off and want to get better. “It’s amazing what you can accomplish when you zero in and concentrate and want to be the best of the receivers — that’s the key to greatness.”

Pattison compares this situation to his Husky experience. He sat on the bench but kept grinding in the pursuit of playing time. He had several clutch moments, but none bigger than catching a go-ahead touchdown pass from Hugh Millen against Oklahoma in the 1985 Orange Bowl.

“He needed a receiver to throw to and I needed a quarterback,” said Pattison of Millen. “We both have that same drive because we both were on the other side of the blocks, we weren’t stars, we weren’t starters and we hadn’t played a lot.”

Pattison earned his playing time after constantly visiting the weight room, knowing the plays and making himself reliable in game situations.

Who will be the next Mark Pattison for the Huskies? Will he show up in spring practice or in fall camp?

While we're waiting for someone to make a move, check out the full-receiver analysis in the video above.

Washington wide receiver Puka Nacua hauls in a 28-yard touchdown catch against Hawaii.
