The big tackle is one of five linemen who were brought in together in 2020.

Samuel Peacock was the last one to commit, the lightest one to show up and the least publicized of the University of Washington's five offensive linemen handed scholarships in 2020.

Two years later, the 6-foot-6, 285-pound redshirt freshman from Gig Harbor, Washington, is gaining on the others, who include fellow tackle Roger Rosengarten from Highland Park Colorado; guards Myles Murao of Torrance, California, and Gaard Memmelaar from Caldwell, Idaho; and center Geirean Hatchett from Ferndale, Washington.

Peacock carries an additional 20 pounds since he signed his national letter of intent with the Huskies. He's gone through the painstaking process of living in the UW weight room, which is the responsibility of all young linemen. He's been making his body big enough and strong enough to withstand the rigors of Power 5 college football.

The logical next step for all of these Husky heavyweights is to get on the field on game days, hit someone other than teammates in practice and compete for starting jobs.

They're getting closer.

Peacock carries a frame that, depending on what each guy had for lunch, mirrors that of Rosengarten, his bookend tackle.

Rosengarten is the only one of this fab five who has pulled game-day snaps so far, appearing briefly in five games.

As new coach Kalen DeBoer looks over these guys and considers their credentials — Murao and Hatchett fielded offers from Alabama and a host of others, and Rosengarten had programs such as Notre Dame and Oklahoma pursuing him — he'll see Peacock with his modest recruiting history.

DeBoer will look this big kid up and down who committed to Oregon State because it was his best offer he had until the Huskies came in late on him.

6 Gallery 6 Images

A few days until spring practice begins, we're offering intel and observations gathered on the UW football personnel in a series of stories on every scholarship player from No. 0 to 99. We'll review each Husky's previous starting experience, if applicable, and determine what comes next under DeBoer.

As is the case with any coaching change, it's a new football beginning for everyone, including the Huskies' No. 65.

The attraction to Peacock is he stands to put on a lot more weight without losing his ability to maneuver through the trenches. He's willing to put in the work.

When he and his peers were true freshman, Peacock won the Iron Pup Award for his dedicated weight-lifting gains that exceeded everyone else.

He could make himself into a pro prospect as valued as the others, if not more so than some of them.

Yet Peacock and his peers first need to get on the field for meaningful minutes and long stretches, and see where all that takes them.

How about on long drives that end up in the end zone?

UW Starter or Not: Peacock hasn't played yet, so the idea of him starting up front is still a season or two away. He's made a lot of progress by committing himself to rearranging his body. He's needed no prodding for putting in the necessary weight room work. He's conceded nothing to his peers who were so much more highly regarded than him.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky FanNation on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky FanNation on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven