4th and Inches Podcast: Breaking Down the Arkansas State Rout

Solving some offensive woes and playing solid defense, the Washington Huskies earned their first win of the season with a one-sided 52-3 victory over the Arkansas State Red Wolves from the Sun Belt Conference.

The Huskies welcomed back Jalen McMillan as a starting wide receiver, following his brief appearance the week before, and exploited the visitors' defense for 10 receptions for 175 yards and a touchdown.

The entire offense took a big step forward after enduring a barrage of criticism for its anemic performances against Montana and Michigan. That backlash was warranted after an abysmal stretch in which the UW mustered just 8.5 points per game.

Changes were made giving Dylan Morris and Co. a chance to create positive plays downfield. The Arkansas State defense repeatedly stacked the box, forcing the Husky quarterback to throw it, and he did it well to the tune of 367 yards and 3 touchdowns.

The defense shut down the high-powered Red Wolf offense, limiting it to just a field goal. The Huskies surrendered just 268 total yards. The opposing pass-heavy offense was stifled by the secondary that featured Trent McDuffie, Kyler Gordon, Bookie Radley-Hiles, Alex Cook and Cam Williams.

Even with all of the momentum generated from this non-conference game, the real test for the Huskies comes on Saturday night when they host California to open conference play.

