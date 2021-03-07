Puka Nacua is Latest Husky to Flee the Program, Enters Transfer Portal

The Utah native is the third UW wide receiver to move on since the season ended.

Puka Nacua is the latest University of Washington wide receiver to enter the transfer portal, the third receiver and second starter at that position to exit Jimmy Lake's program following the pandemic-shortened season, multiple outlets have reported.

Earlier, senior starter Ty Jones transferred to Fresno State and senior Jordan Chin left for Sacramento State.

Nacua's exit is probably the most disconcerting since the 6-foot-1, 210-pound junior was considered a strong possibility to become a No. 1 receiver and was so highly decorated as a recruit.

It also seems odd that so many Husky pass-catchers are fleeing the program with a 5-star throwing quarterback coming in with Sam Huard, a receiver's dream, plus the return of sophomore starting quarterback Dylan Morris.

Unless personal reasons are involved, the departures of Nacua and Jones might have more to do with the message on the hat that Lake wore last season: Run the damn ball.

While the Husky coach would argue that his team will adjust its offensive approach depending on the defense, the feeling persists that the Huskies and Lake feel the best way to return the program to prominence is by first establishing a rushing attack.

That doesn't bode well for the receiver trying to compile huge receiving stats and attract NFL attention.

Nacua was considered a huge recruiting get when the Huskies pulled the 4-star player away from his USC commitment, but he could never really get going in his two seasons in Montlake.

He showed glimpses of his talent as a true freshman by playing in eight games and starting three. He caught touchdown passes against Oregon and Hawaii. Yet he broke his ankle and missed the latter third of the 2019 season, finishing with 7 catches for 162 yards and those 2 scores.

This past seasons, Nacua started 3 of 4 games this past before missing the final game. It was suggested but never confirmed that he was held out for virus reasons. He flashed his ability once more with a 65-yard TD catch against Arizona on a drag route that showcased his speed and elusiveness.

Where Nacua is headed next is anyone's guess, though pass-minded BYU in his hometown Provo could be as likely a college destination as any. His brother Samson, another wide receiver, recently left Utah and submitted his name to the transfer portal, too.

While his presence made the program better, the UW is hardly in a panic mode with Nacua's departure and that of Ty Jones.

The Huskies started highly regarded true freshmen Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan in the final game against Stanford, as replacements for senior Terrell Bynum and Nacua, again for possible pandemic issues.

In the offseason, Lake welcomed a transfer portal receiver in speedster Ja'Lynn Polk, who started 7 of 10 games for Texas Tech and caught 28 passes for 264 yards and 2 touchdowns as a true freshman.

Sophomore Taj Davis also has returned to the program after opting out before last season, recently turning up on the official roster. He joins a receiver corps that will also consist of juniors Austin Osborne and Marquis Spiker, redshirt freshman Sawyer Racanelli and incoming freshman Jabez Tinae.