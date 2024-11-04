Quentin Moore's UW Season Is Likely Done Because of Injury
It's looking more and more like Quentin Moore's season is over after just a dozen or so plays, with the University of Washington senior tight end unable to recover from a knee injury, and he's already indicated he's willing to redshirt and resume his college football career in 2025, coach Jedd Fisch said.
The 6-foot-4, 257-pound Moore is in his sixth season of college ball -- four at the UW and two on the JC level -- and he'll undoubtedly will need a seventh if he intends to pursue an NFL career. As the son of former Seattle Seahawks cornerback, Moore would seem to be leaning in that direction.
Yet he needs to get healthy, which has been issue for him for more than two months, and he needs a full season as the Huskies' No. 1 tight end to attract pro attention.
"It's week 10 now and he's still not medically cleared," Fish said. "If that continues through the 12 weeks, that's he's not medically cleared -- which I don't think he will be, from what I'm told -- then he'll only have had11 plays, 12 plays."
In the season opener against Weber State, Moore went down in the second quarter on the UW's fourth offensive possession. He caught a 14-yard pass over the middle from Will Rogers, putting the Huskies on the opposing 44, but took a shot to the knee and had to be helped off the field by teammates.
He's missed eight consecutive games for the Huskies and wasreplaced by senior Keleki Latu, the California transfer who's greatly enhanced his NFL prospects after becoming the starter.
Moore has appeared in 29 UW games and started 5. He's shown himself to be a proficient blocker, but he's caught just 8 passes for 85 yards and a touchdown against Oregon to win last year's Pac-12 championship game. He needs to offer the pros more of a receiving sample.
It appears Moore will have to start all over next season after just a quarter and a half of play. for the Huskies.
"If that was the case, I feel pretty confident they won't take a person's year away with an injury that happened so early," Fisch said.
