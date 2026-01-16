Ranking the Huskies' Transfer Portal Pick-Ups

The University of Washington football team didn't need a lot when addressing the transfer portal this time around and enters the final day having signed nine newcomers to fill some fairly obvious manpower needs.

After listening to Jedd Fisch give an update earlier in the week, the following is our ranking of the new guys, subject to change with any late additions, as they prepare to show up for spring football practice in two and a half months and compete for game snaps.

We'll go one to nine here, looking at the immediate help these guys might be able to provide, with Fisch addressing this particular position first by saying, "We felt we had to being in one more corner, a starting FBS corner."

1. MANNY KARNLEY, CB

Fisch went back to his Arizona coaching roots to secure this 6-foot-3, 185-pound cornerback who started 10 games for Virginia this past season after spending spring football with Miami following two years in Tucson. If this guy hadn't been so impatient, he'd be playing for a national championship on Monday night. He has ACC and Big 12 credentials.

2. KAI MCCLENDON, DT

The Huskies needed to bring in a starting defensive tackle after losing eight players in this position group either to graduation or the transfer portal. The 6-foot-2, 318-pound McClendon from Mississippi State comes off a knee injury that forced him to miss last season, but he's SEC tested after playing in 12 games and starting the last five in 2024.

3. HUNTER GREEN, P

Let's be honest, Husky punting was subpar in 2025, with shanked punts a frequent occurrence and the loss of field possession a season-long concern. Green, who grew up in Kirkland and is the son of a former UW player, returns home from San Diego State, possessing a big foot and plenty of confidence. He's averaged 47 yards a punt and even kicked a pair of 50-plus field goals.

4. TYLER ROBLES, PK

Grady Gross finished up so the Huskies had to find a new place-kicker and came up with this 5-foot-7, 175-pounder who wasn't used at USC, but connected on 19 of 21 field-goal attempts at Texas State. We'll see how he does in the wind and the rain of November in Husky Stadium.

Defensive tackle Darin Conley will transfer from Ball State to the UW. | Ball State

5. DARIN CONLEY, DT

We can't stress how badly the Huskies need a defensive tackle to step up and if McClendon isn't ready to mix in from his knee recovery, this 6-foot-3, 284-pound Conley from Ball State will get a long look. He a little on the small side, but he started 12 games and was active enough to come up with 44 tackles and 3.5 sacks.

6. DESEAN WATTS, DT

Here's the third option for defensive tackle and there might be more, considering how vital it is for the Huskies to fill this position. The 6-foot-2, 318-pound Watts from Sacramento State will get as much of a chance as anyone to take this spot. He's a 12-game starter who was named as a first-team All-Big Sky selection.

Kolt Dieterich (79) started 18 games at Sam Houston. | Dieterich

7. KOLT DIETERICH, OT

Fisch called this guy the best FCS offensive tackle in the portal. The 6-foot-6, 310-pound Dieterich comes from Sam Houston State as an 18-game starter who will have the chance to either beat out freshman 5-star Kodi Greene for the left tackle spot this season or take over Drew Azzopardi's right tackle job in 2027. He's insurance.

8. JAYDEN LIMAR, RB

Similar to Green, this is another local guy who will come home to finish his college career. Fisch said he needed a senior running back and this guy fits that profile. Limar often was Oregon's third back in their rotation, but he'll be given a chance to either start or provide a back-up presence to Jordan Washington. More insurance.

9. LOGAN GEORGE, ER

This Ohio State transfer should be well-rested after appearing in just two games for the Buckeyes, this after spending 2024 at Idaho State, starting 12 games and leading the Big Sky in tackles for loss with 19.5.. As others will tell you, there's a big jump from the Big Sky to the Big Ten. Yet even more insurance.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: