UW Roster Review, No. 0-99: Redman Is Name Football Synonymous With UW Greatness

The young tight end is no relation to a Husky two-way great, but he might resemble him as an elite player.

Mark Redman is no relation to Rick Redman, no distant second cousin on his father's side. Yet he hails from the same University of Washington athletic lineage and similarly appears headed for college football greatness.

The compact and feisty Rick Redman was a two-way player, a starting linebacker and an offensive guard, who received some sort of All-American accolades for three consecutive seasons. From 1962 to 1964, the Seattle native earned from honorable-mention to first-team honors before moving on to the NFL.

More than five and a half decades later, this younger Redman has emerged from Newport Beach, California, and put himself on a comparable fast track for Husky playing time and individual rewards.

The 6-foot-6, 250-pound tight end, seven inches taller and 35 pounds heavier than the earlier generation Redman, played as a true freshman last year and pulled significant minutes in all four games during the shortened season.

Still considered a freshman by NCAA pandemic provisions, Redman has continued his rapid program rise in recent months.

"I think he's had a helluva spring," Husky tight-ends coach Derham Cato said in mid-April. "I think he's one of the most improved guys on the offense."

Going down the roster in numerical order, this is another of our post-spring assessments of all of the Husky talent at hand, gleaned from a month of observations, as a way to keep everyone engaged during the offseason.

This Redman wears No. 81 in contrast to the Rick Redman, who made 66 a memorable Husky jersey digit. Jake Kupp, Rick Redman's teammate, was a tight end who has probably been the most visible as No. 81 before heading to the NFL.

Redman came to Washington as a 4-star recruit, choosing the Huskies from two-dozen offers, which included Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Texas A&M and USC.

He finds himself in one of the most competitive position rooms on the UW roster, which holds seven scholarship players, 11 tight ends overall. All-America candidate and projected high NFL draftee Cade Otton, fellow pro prospect Devin Culp, the hard-working Jack Westover, a promising junior-college transfer in Quentin Moore and Redman head up this group.

Redman still awaits his first collegiate catch, but he's said to have really good hands and provides a huge target, especially on a fade route in the red zone. What Cato especially likes about this young player is his improved blocking ability.

"We're really looking for him to get stronger in the offseason, grow, put on a couple more pounds but not too much," the UW tight-ends coach said of Redman. "He's been really good in the run game at the point of attack. We really think he's going to be that guy."

Mark Redman goes through a 2020 practice. UW Athletics

No doubt Rick Redman, a retired construction company owner who will be seated somewhere high up in Husky Stadium when fans are welcomed back for the approaching season, will enjoy hearing the Redman name come booming over the public-address system once more.

Redman's 2021 Outlook: Projected reserve tight end

UW Service Time: Played in 4 games

Stats: None

Individual Honors: Not yet

Pro Prospects: 2025 NFL first-round draftee

