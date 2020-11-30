Behind the Behind the Numbers: Replaying the Utah Win, Digit by Digit: Utah Edition

On Saturday night, Utah won the first half 21-0 and Washington captured the second half 24-0. A look behind the numbers.

In the first half Jimmy Lake appeared to be getting schooled by Utah's Kyle Whittingham, only to have his Huskies come back from a 21-point half time deficit.

10

Ty Jordan was the game's leading rusher with 10 carries for 97 yards. Jordan was one of three Ute players carried the ball 10 times.

9

Washington linebacker Jackson Sirmon had his best night with 9 tackles, including 6 solo tackles.

8

Breaking from past approach, the Utes passed 11 times on first down, completing 8 for 53 yards.

7

With 3 more sacks on Saturday against the Utes, Zion Tupuola-Fetui ran his season total to 7. ZTF leads the nation in sacks per game.

6

The UW had 6 tackles for loss, none bigger than Kyler Gordon's that led to a forced fumble at Washington's 12-yard line. On the second play of fourth quarter Gordon popped the ball free from Ty Jordan that Tupuola-Fetui returned 29 yards to the UW 43.

5

True freshman Sav'ell Smalls played multiple positions along the defensive line against Utah, recording 5 tackles. His biggest moment came on a third-and-5 play where Smalls and Edefuan Ulofoshio teamed up to drop Devin Brumfield short of the first down.

4

UW quarterback Dylan Morris completed his final 4 passes, including the 16-yard game-winning TD to Cade Otton. Trailing 21-17, Morris found Otton three times and running back Kamari Pleasant once.

3

The Utes committed 3 of their 4 turnovers on third down in the second half.

2

Utah QB Jake Bentley threw 2 second-half interceptions, this after an efficient first half in which he hit 9 of 11 passes for 87 yards and a touchdown.

1

Utah ran 1 more play than Washington while Washington had 1 more first down. Perhaps the biggest number 1 of all was the Utes had a single tackle for loss the entire night.