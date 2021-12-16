Report Says SEC D-Line Coach in Talks with UW

Fixing the University of Washington defensive line was a high priority for the Jimmy Lake coaching staff that didn't get done.

It's an urgent concern for Kalen DeBoer who comes to a school that has made this a legacy position by sending defensive tackles Vita Vea, Greg Gaines, Danny Shelton and Levi Onwuzurike to the NFL.

It's still a pressing issue for the Huskies who have the highly recruited Tuli Letuligasenoa, Taki Taimani, Faatui Tuitele and Jacob Bandes on the roster, plus promising newcomers Voi Tunuufi and Kuao Peihopa, to work with.

The man to fix this might be Vanderbilt defensive-line coach Inoke Breckterfield, an SEC presence who according to FootballScoop.com, is in discussions with the UW to to come to Montlake but hasn't been hired yet.

Foremost, he once coached Aaron Donald at Pittsburgh, which is all the resume entry he needs to sell himself.

Breckterfield is a former Oregon State defensive end (1995-98) who earned third-team AP All-America honors as a senior. So he regularly came to Husky Stadium during the Jim Lambright era.

He is a former CFL player for the Toronto Argonauts (1999-2000) and Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2001-2003), so he no doubt knows Orlondo Steinauer, the former standout CFL safety turned Hamilton Tiger-Cats coach who has been linked to the UW defensive coordinator job.

Breckterfield overall has an impressive resume as a D-line coach that has him currently in the SEC and having previously made stops at Weber State, Montana, UCLA and Wisconsin besides Pittsburgh.

He is a native of Honolulu, Hawaii, which should make him a valuable recruiter in an area the Huskies heavily depend on for talent.

Breckerfield fits this job in so many ways, coming to an agreement should be a UW priority.

