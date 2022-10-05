Returning to Guard, Kirkland Says 'It Felt Good Throwing Bodies Around'

He's got the same number, that huge frame and those menacing eyes, but, of course, there's something different about Jaxson Kirkland.

He a University of Washington offensive guard again, after moving over from tackle, still recovering from that ankle surgery, not a complaint in the world.

Between requested media interviews on Tuesday — and naturally this was after practice — the 6-foot-7, 340-pound Kirkland took a moment off to the side to work on lowering his stance with a coach.

After two seasons at left tackle, the supposed NFL money position, this sixth-year senior from Vancouver, Washington, surprised UW fans, media members and UCLA players alike when he came out as the Huskies' starting left guard last Friday at the Rose Bowl.

"I was totally fired up," Kirkland said. "I felt right back at home. I like being inside, too, [to] be more of a mauler inside. I really define that as the trenches. It gets a little soft on the outside. I felt good throwing some bodies around in there."

This will enable him to get back in peak shape. This should enhance his NFL prospects. All of it should make the Huskies (4-1 overall, 1-1 Pac-12) a better team.

The day after Kirkland made his late season debut by playing left tackle for a half and change against Stanford, coach Kalen DeBoer and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb sat him down and said they wanted to put him inside.

They would flip him with Troy Fautanu, previously his understudy who likewise plays both positions and is a rising star, and keep it simple.

A fair question to ask Kirkland: Was there any reluctance considering that left tackle is the NFL glamour role and considered the ultimate O-line assignment in the pros?

"With something like that, you've got to check your ego at the door," he said.

In explaining the position differences, Kirkland said offensive guard is confined to a smaller space but requires greater responsibility — you have to contend with huge defensive tackles and deal with linebackers. At tackle, you tend to run around chasing edge rushers.

After having surgery last February, Kirkland missed spring practice because he was in recovery and pressing the NCAA hard to restore his eligibility after initially declaring for last April's NFL draft.

The governing body at one point seemed resistant to granting Kirkland's return, but gave in if the UW player agreed to sit out the season opener against Kent State, which he did. He ended up missing the first three games altogether before his ankle felt strong enough to play on.

He's off to a good start in his old position, though the Huskies lost to UCLA 40-32 in Pasadena. Coming out of the game, the Kalen DeBoer coaching staff graded him as the team's lineman of the week. He played 85 snaps, which was more than the UW offense typically generates on game day, and will go a long way to returning him to top football condition. He's content with the switch.

"I think it speaks to my versatility and only helps me when I go to the second level to show I can do both," Kirkland said of the NFL. "Deep down, I really love guard, too."

