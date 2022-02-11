The running back has had a difficult past two seasons after getting benched and injured.

The challenge for the new University of Washington coaching staff will be getting Richard Newton back on the field and keeping him there.

It's been a 24-month odyssey for the running back.

After scoring 11 touchdowns and throwing for one in 2019, building all sorts of anticipation over what he would do next for the Huskies, Newton has appeared in just six games over two seasons — and for just a single play in his final outing last fall against UCLA.

The 6-foot, 215-pound junior running back from Lancaster, California, has been in the UW program for four seasons and he's started just three games, which seems incredible considering how his career began.

And there's no telling when Newton, who suffered a knee injury on a pass play against the Bruins, will be able to return, let alone if he can be as productive as he once was at times.

Recently, new Husky leader Kalen DeBoer disclosed how limited video footage exists for some of the Husky players he inherited, making it difficult for the new head coach and his staff to adequately assess all of the returning talent up and down the roster.

Less than two months to spring practice, we're offering any insight we might have in a series of stories on every UW scholarship player from No. 0 to 99. We'll review each Husky's starting experience, if applicable, and provide a logical timeline for him in earning a future first-team assignment or simply retaining one.

As is the case with any coaching change, it's a new football start for everyone, including the Huskies' No. 6 on the offensive side.

5 Gallery 5 Images

In the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Newton appeared in just two games, offering a glimpse of his greatness with a two-touchdown game against Arizona, which included a dazzling 54-yard scoring run.

Then Jimmy Lake and staff sat him down for the next two games, not enamored with his attitude. The back said he was distracted by the COVID crisis and he was passed in the rotation by a pair of eager veterans in Sean McGrew and Kamari Pleasant.

Newton rededicated himself over the last offseason by changing his body shape into something more muscular and by generally being more agreeable.

Last fall, he started the first three games. With the offensive line having all kinds of problems, Newton couldn't find much running room against Montana or Michigan. He opened once more against Arkansas State and got banged up.

After dressing out but sitting against California and Oregon State as a precautionary measure, he returned for one play against UCLA only to catch a 9-yard pass and tear up his knee all at once.

Newton had surgery and was on crutches for the rest of the season and is facing a lengthy rehabilitation. Yet during his recovery, the back seems positive enough, recently tweeting his support for his DeBoer-led UW team.

UW Starter or Not: The new staff first needs to get Newton healthy to see what it has in this power back. His injury typically requires an eight- to 12-month recovery. He'll likely be unavailable for spring practice, and thus fall behind a host of young runners, including New Mexico transfer Aaron Dumas, who are looking to move in and take over. His chances of starting in the coming season would seem low. His prospects of opening games in the future depends on his motivation for bouncing back.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven