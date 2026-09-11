Roebuck Shares How He Left To Be With Injured Brother

Fall camp for the University of Washington football team was barely a week old when top receiver Dezmen Roebuck left the Huskies and flew home to Arizona after a gruesome car accident left his younger brother badly injured.

On August 9, on a Sunday afternoon, Sean Roebuck Jr. -- a talented pass-catcher himself and a UW recruit -- suffered multiple broken bones from a one-car crash that happened in his hometown of Marana, a community with a population of 51,908 located north of Tucson.

"It was definitely a tough time, but it was life at the end of the day," the Huskies' Roebuck said this week. "That's my little brother."

The younger Roebuck rolled his car three times and was ejected, according to police reports.

Sean Roebuck Jr. with the Marana captains going for the coin toss. Awesome to see. pic.twitter.com/Db6kqpqWa9 — Javier Morales (@JavierJMorales) August 28, 2026

Sean Roebuck was left with a spinal fracture that didn't require surgery, a broken collarbone, two broken ribs, a broken jaw and a fractured eye socket.

"Flying back during fall camp, I didn't want to go at first, but it was my little brother and I had to make sure he was OK," Dezmen Roebuck said.

While the ordeal ended his senior football season, Roebuck's brother was released from the hospital after a brief stay and then was able to attend Marana High School's season-opening football game against Salpointe Catholic from Tucson.

He went out with his teammates for the opening coin flip in street clothes, wearing a black sling because of his collarbone injury.

His team lost 28-7 without him.

The 6-foot, 180-pound Sean Roebuck was considered one of Arizona's top 5A receivers following a highly productive junior season for the Marana Tigers in which he caught 89 passes for 1,076 yards and 8 touchdowns, with the first two numbers leading the state in 2025.

By comparison, the 5-foot-11, 185-pound Dezmen Roebuck enjoyed a monster junior season at Marana in 2023 in which he pulled in 121 passes for 1,302 yards and 8 TDs, and next finished off his senior year with 95 catches for 1,131 yards and 14 scores.

While not heavily recruited, same as his brother, Sean Roebuck was holding offers from Maryland and the Huskies that were presented to him in 2025 and hoping his recruitment would pick up this season.

For now, he'll reclaim his health and go from there.

"Thanks to God, everything is good," Dezmen Roebuck said. "He's back home. He's healing up."