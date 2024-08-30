Inside The Huskies

Rogers Next Up to Make Husky Starting Quarterback Debut

The Mississippi State transfer is the 40th guy in five and a half decades to take the reins.

Dan Raley

Will Rogers has an impressive QB track record but he's been ignored in the preseason hype.
Will Rogers has an impressive QB track record but he's been ignored in the preseason hype. / Skylar Lin Visuals

Warren Moon fumbled away his first snap. Greg Collins lasted only the opening series before his coaches pulled him. Taylor Barton got one shot and never started again. Chris Rowland threw 5 touchdown passes against California as a sub and none the following week against Oregon State when he was made a first-time starter.

Over the past five and a half decades -- since Sonny Sixkiller ushered in the modern-day passing era in Montlake in 1970 -- 39 players have started at quarterback for the University of Washington and, on Saturday night against Weber State at Husky Stadium, Will Rogers, the Mississippi State transfer, will become the 40th.

While most of these Husky quarterbacks have been freshmen or sophomores, leading to plenty of uncertainty going in and just 20 first-game victories coming out, Rogers is a fifth-year senior with 40 starts behind him (a 23-17 record), plus the comfort of knowing he and his new teammates are generous 27-point favorites over their Big Sky opponent.

He'll be the most experienced new quarterback the Huskies have had, following Michael Penix Jr., who was a 17-game starter (12-5) when he arrived from Indiana two years ago, and Tom Porras, who was a two-year California JC quarterback when he replaced Moon in 1978.

Rogers currently ranks as the SEC's second all-time leading passer with 12,315 yards, which is better than the likes of Peyton Manning, Joe Burrow, Matthew Stafford, Bryce Young, Johnny Manziel and everyone else who's come through the league with the exception of Georgia's Aaron Murray, who finished with 13,166 yards in 2010-13. This Mississippi State icon gave up a certain record to try something new at the UW.

Even with no Husky offensive starters returning from the national runner-up game that he sat and watched as an invited guest, Rogers has come to Seattle for two reasons: 1) to become NFL savvy in Jedd Fisch's pro-style offense and 2) to overcome last season's sour taste left with him when everything went wrong -- his coach, Mike Leach, died in the offseason, he pivoted to an offense that didn't suit him and he missed parts of five games with a shoulder injury.

"It's kind of been my mission as the quarterback, as the leader with this team, for this program, for this new program, to kind of run our own race," Rogers said. "We're not last year's team. We're not Arizona's team from last year. We're a bunch of different guys from different places."

The UW has been a bit of an obstacle course for Rogers, who entered the transfer portal and signed with coach Kalen DeBoer and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, only to see them pack up and leave for Alabama and the Seattle Seahawks, respectively. He and Grubb had bonded, sitting together and going over Mississippi State game footage and discussing the decision-making process. Jedd Fisch's staff had to sell him all over again on what the Huskies would provide, do for his college career and how they would get him ready to pursue the pros.

HUSKY QB DEBUTS

PA-PC-I-YD-TD, outcome

Sonny Sixkiller, 1970, Michigan State

16-25-3-276-3, 42-16 win

Greg Collins, 1970, Stanford

2-2-1-9-0, 29-22 loss

Denny Fitzpatrick, 1972, USC

3-11-2-15-0, 34-0 loss

Mark Backman, 1972, Oregon State

7-12-2-93-2, 23-16 win

Chris Rowland, 1973, Oregon State

6-19-3-68-0, 31-7 loss

Warren Moon, 1975, Arizona State

12-23-0-121-0, 35-12 loss

Tom Porras, 1978, UCLA

9-15-2-89-0, 10-7 loss

Tom Flick, 1978, WSU

4-6-1-65-2, 38-8 win

Tim Cowan, 1981, Pacific

12-17-2-168-1, 34-14 win

Steve Pelluer, 1981, Oregon

20-40-1234-1, 17-3 win

Hugh Millen, 1984, Northwestern

11-23-1-103-0, 26-0 win

Paul Sicuro, 1984, California

8-20-0117-3, 44-14 win

Chris Chandler, 1985, USC

19-32-0-197-2, 20-17 win

Cary Conklin, 1988, Purdue

5-18-3-57-1, 20-6 win

Mark Brunell, 1990, San Jose State

7-27-0-66-1, 20-17 win

Billy Joe Hobert, 1991, Stanford

21-31-1-244-2, 42-7 win

Damon Huard, 1993, Stanford

14-23-0-174-3, 31-14 win

Eric Bjornson, 1993, Oregon State

7-16-0-113-0, 28-21 win

Shane Fortney, 1996, Arizona State

8-17-0-96-1, 45-42 loss

Brock Huard, 1996, Arizona

20-31-1-311-3, 31-17 win

Marques Tuiasosopo, 1997, Oregon

15-30-1-261-1, 31-28 loss

Cody Pickett, 2001, Michigan

13-22-0-199-0, 23-18 win

Taylor Barton, 2001, UCLA

22-44-1-316-1, 35-15 loss

Casey Paus, 2004, Fresno State

18-39-3-183-0, 35-16 loss

Carl Bonnell, 2004, Stanford

9-25-1-118-0, 27-13 loss

Isaiah Stanback, 2004, USC

3-16-0-27-0, 38-0 loss

Jake Locker, 2007, Syracuse

14-19-0-142-0, 42-12 win

Ronnie Fouch, 2008, Arizona

12-28-1-181-1, 48-14 loss

Keith Price, 2010, Oregon

14-28-0-127-1, 53-16 loss

Nick Montana, 2011, Oregon State

11-21-1-79-2, 38-21 loss

Cyler Miles, 2013, Oregon State

15-24-0-162-1, 69-27 loss

Jeff Lindquist, 2014, Hawaii

10-26-0-162-1, 17-16 win

Troy Williams, 2014, Arizona State

18-26-2-139-0, 24-10 loss

Jake Browning, 2015, Boise State

20-34-1-150-0, 16-13 loss

KJ Carta-Samuels, 2015, Stanford

9-21-0-118-0, 31-14 loss

Jacob Eason, 2019, Eastern Washington

27-36-0-349-4, 47-14 win

Dylan Morris, 2020, Oregon State

14-24-0-141-0, 27-21 win

Sam Huard, 2021, Washington State

17-31-4-190-1, 40-13 loss

Michael Penix Jr., 2022, Kent State

26-39-0-345-4, 45-20 win

Rogers comes to the UW after experiencing 4-7, 7-6, 9-4 and 5-7 seasons at Mississippi State, both winning and losing in large amounts, but beating Fisch's Arizona teams twice, Texas A&M twice, and Auburn twice, even memorably outdueling Bo Nix at the latter school.

In his top individual performance in 2021, Rogers connected on 44 of 55 passes for 415 yards and 6 touchdowns in the Bulldogs' 43-34 victory at Auburn, while Nix, in ithe season before he left for Oregon, was good on 27 of 41 passes for 377 yards and 2 scores. Nix, after losing to the Huskies and Penix and now starting for the Denver Broncos, must be shaking his head that Rogers is in Seattle.

Quarterback Will Rogers stretches out during spring ball.
Quarterback Will Rogers stretches out during spring ball. / Skylar Lin Visuals

Rogers left the comfort of home -- he's a native of Brandon, Mississippi, some 115 miles from Mississippi State, where he grew up as the son of a football coach -- to become the starting quarterback, a captain and one of the leaders of a brand-new UW team.

"It's kind of like our whole team, it's kind of like a whole new team, but especially on offense," the quarterback said. "A transfer here, a transfer there, A guy who was injured here, a guy who was injured there. It's been challenging but I think the strides we've made since the beginning of fall camp until now have been just tremendous for us. I think it's good for our confidence."

A debut victory for Rogers as the UW starting quarterback would go a long way to making people everywhere around the program feel good about Husky football again.

Dan Raley

DAN RALEY

Dan Raley has worked for the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, as well as for MSN.com and Boeing, the latter as a global aerospace writer. His sportswriting career spans four decades and he's covered University of Washington football and basketball during much of that time.

