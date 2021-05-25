UW Roster Review, No. 2-99: Odunze Should Strive to be No. 1, if Not Wear It

The redshirt freshman receiver has a chance to be the best in his position group.

No one wears No. 1 these days for the University of Washington football team.

It's available, just unused.

It's symbolic, too, because Reggie Williams, John Ross, Jaydon Mickens and Hunter Bryant each pulled on that single digit and became a first option or a record-breaker for the Huskies, and later an NFL player.

While that particular jersey is no absolute guarantee of success, the number alone still carries a significant role for the UW that has gone unfulfilled in recent seasons.

A go-to wide receiver.

Always open, often deep, invariably sure-handed.

A No. 1 target.

Last season, new quarterback Dylan Morris was just starting to build that rapport with Puka Nacua when COVID broke up their passing combo, sitting down a promising receiver who is now at BYU, having transferred home to play alongside his brother. Instead, Morris had to rely on veteran tight end Cade Otton when things got really tough last fall.

Yet one of the season's breakthrough moments, which came well down the list below the unexpected edge-rushing heroics of Zion Tupuola-Fetui and linebacking dominance of Edefuan Ulofoshio and even Morris' quarterback progress, was Rome Odunze's Stanford game.

The then-true freshman from Las Vegas started the final outing of that COVID-shortened campaign against the Cardinal and latched on to 5 passes for 69 yards, including a couple of acrobatic catches that seemed to indicate star quality.

He still prefers to wear jersey No. 16, but he appears more than willing to be the first choice at all times.

Going down the roster in numerical order, this is another of our post-spring assessments of all of the Husky talent at hand, gleaned from a month of observations, as a way to keep everyone engaged during the offseason.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Odunze continued to make memorable catches during spring practice, but even more impressive was his leadership over the winter that drew the attention of defensive coordinator Bob Gregory and receivers coach Junior Adams.

Gregory called him an "alpha male" for his unrelenting approach to a dreary part of the offseason. Adams seconded that motion.

"Rome really drove through when things really got hard during our winter conditioning, our OTAs and all that stuff," Adams said. "He's taken the next step and just growing, and he's trying to be the first one in line and trying to set a good example."

As a redshirt freshman, Odunze heads up a Husky receiving corps that is significantly better and deeper than the past couple of seasons. He's joined by fellow 2020 classmates Jalen McMillan and Sawyer Racanelli, lone senior Terrell Bynum, opt-out sophomore returnee Taj Davis, Texas Tech transfer Ja'Lynn and yet to arrive Michigan transfer Giles Jackson.

Going more than two deep across its three-receiver formations, the UW could be mixing and matching different starting combinations throughout the coming football season.

Odunze, however, appears to be the one guy least likely to share his job with anyone.

"We're excited about him and he's making plays for us," Adams said. "He's getting better."

Certainly Odunze has his reasons for wearing No. 16 on Saturdays. Yet if he ever considered a jersey change, as many of his teammates have done, there's a single digit waiting for him, to describe him and his role.

Odunze's 2021 Outlook: Projected wide-receiver starter

UW Service Time: Played in 4 games, started once

Stats: 6 receptions for 72 yards, 3 rushes for -16 yards

Individual Honors: None

Pro prospects: 2024 NFL second-round draft pick

