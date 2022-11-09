What's a Nice Guy Like Rome Odunze Doing in a Nasty Game Like This?

Rome Odunze is one of the nicest people you will find. His new University of Washington coaches rave about the wide receiver's maturity and even demeanor, in particular the respect he showed them while considering whether he should transfer out or not.

The sophomore from Las Vegas says he makes it a point to carry himself in a polite, upbeat manner, that his parents raised him well.

Which is all fine and good, except remember this is Washington-Oregon week. A time when hate reigns supreme. When it's survival of the meanest and the rudest. Boy scouts need not apply.

After all, fiery big-league baseball manager Leo Durocher famously was the guy who once implored, "Nice guys finish last."

So how does always-on-his-good-behavior Rome Odunze fit into this neighborhood brawl?

Perfectly, the pass-catcher will tell you.

"When I step on the field, I have bad blood," Odunze said point blank. "I'm able to flip the switch and that switch will be flipped on Saturday."

Doesn't this extra-nice guy mean competitiveness and desire, otherwise a wholesome approach to a bad-boy convention?

No, he insists he can get down and dirty when necessary, especially for a trip to Eugene on Saturday, when it's all sucker punchers on deck.

"You know, I carry a passion with me," Odunze said. "I carry a little of that hate that the fans have against one another. I use that to fuel myself. I've got some anger in me."

However he does it, the 6-foot-3, 201-pounder enters the Husky-Ducks sparring match ranked third in the nation in receiving yards per game, with 107.2 —trailing only SMU's Rashee Rice (118.7) and Tennessee's Jalin Hyatt (107.8).

Odunze maintains he'll still bring plenty of attitude to go with those top-line stats. Having done his own research, it's a prerequisite for an ill-tempered football game that surely ranks among the most vile anywhere.

"When you look at the history book, there's so much riding on it through the years," he said. "The ups and downs of both programs. I would agree with you — it is one of the top five rivalries for sure. Everybody in the nation looks to see what the Oregon-Washington game is like."

It's mean and nasty, there's just no other way.

