Ryan Otton Enters HIs Fourth UW Season Overdue for Good Health
A year ago, Ryan Otton showed up for University of Washington spring football looking physically well developed, with his offseason time in the Husky weight room making him even bigger than his NFL brother.
At 6-foot-6 and 257 pounds -- an inch taller and 10 pounds heavier than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' starting tight end Cade Otton -- the younger sibling seemed like he was finally on his way to establishing himself in his own right in Montlake with a new coach in Jedd Fisch.
However, just a few days after spring ball began, Otton came off the field with what appeared to be noticeable shoulder discomfort, continually raising his arm above his head, as if he was trying to get the joint loose or just make the pain go away.
As it turned out, he was done for the season.
A junior entering his fourth year of UW football -- and having appeared in just two games so far -- Otton is a junior who is expected to be healthy and ready for spring ball that begins on April 2.
A one-time 4-star recrui from Tumwater, Washington, he's either going to show that he's a productive player waiting to happen or forever the hard-luck Husky who can't maintain good health for long. Nobody really knows what his future football holds.
"Ryan's kind of been around the game, just in terms of coordinators and tight-ends coaches, where I feel like he could probably run our installs right now with how much football he's had," joked Jordan Paopao, the UW position coach for both Ryan and Cade Otton.
The thing about this Otton is he might be an exceptional player but his circumstances haven't permitted him to show it.
While some people will label him as injury prone -- he suffered a severe hamstring injury in his very UW practice that greatly affected his freshman season in 2022 -- the game more so has been totally unforgiving to him and his UW ambitions.
Some thought the inevitable comparisons to his older brother might prove to be overbearing, as well, yet this Otton has never been in position for anyone to note similarities or differences, other than the fact they both have pulled on jersey No. 87.
Again, it's a matter of staying out of the training room. Cade remained relatively healthy in his career as an All-Pac-12 tight end until the end -- he suffered a season-ending foot injury as a senior with two games remaining.
"For Ryan, it's taking it day to day and trying to commit to the recovery process," Paopao said.
If he can maintain good health, the Huskies could have a surplus of capable players at tight end, with Otton competing for playing time with senior Quentin Moore and sophomore Decker DeGraaf, both five-game starters in their respective careers.
He just needs something good to happen. Certainly others are still waiting on this Otton to make something happen as a Husky football player.
"I'm looking forward to seeing what he can do in the spring," Paopao said.
For the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington