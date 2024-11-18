Search for Khmori House's 2025 Husky LB Running Mate Steps Up
As the schedule winds down for the University of Washington football team, the Huskies have swept the Los Angeles schools, become bowl eligible and saluted their departing players with Senior Night ceremonies.
Not so obvious is they've taken some small, incremental steps in finding the linebacker who in 2025 will start alongside freshman sensation Khmori House.
One had to look real close, but Michigan transfer Hayden Moore, a 6-foot-2, 222-pound redshirt freshman from Parker, Colorado, made his college football debut for the Huskies in the first quarter of the UCLA game, pulling duty on the punt team. It was just two snaps, but it was a beginning for the rangy player.
The week before, Deven Bryant, a 5-foot-11, 234-pound redshirt freshman from Carson, California, was inserted at the end of the Penn State game and came up with a goal-line tackle that later drew plaudits from UW coach Jedd Fisch and prevented further damage in the lopsided 35-6 loss to the fourth-ranked Nittany Lions.
Meantime, the 6-foot, 214-pound House hasn't waited for bedrock senior linebackers Alphonzo Tuputala and Carson Bruener to use up their eligibility and make room for him. He's played in all 11 games and started five times. He's already well decorated and deeply respected.
Following his fourth college game, House was selected Big Ten Freshman of the Week for his 3-tackle, 1-interception showing in the Huskies' 24-5 victory over Northwestern. He next came up with a wicked fourth-down tackle of USC running back Woody Marks, dropping him for a 3-yard loss on fourth-and-1 at the goal line to help preserve the UW's 26-21 win over the Trojans. And on Friday night, he separated the ball from UCLA tight end Jack Pederson for a turnover by taking him off his feet deep in Husky territory.
House appears all set to to take the lead from Tuputala and Bruene,r but who will be his linebacker running mate?
Bryant would be a sentimental choice. In 2022, he and House played side by side for the St. John Bosco High School football powerhouse in Los Angeles for what was hailed as "the best defense in America." A year ago, Kalen DeBoer's staff used Bryant in the first four games before sitting him down to preserve his redshirt. He had 4 tackles -- all on one series against Boise State.
This compact linebacker has put on 20 pounds since coming to the UW. Yet he missed all of spring practice, with his foot in a protective boot, which put him behind with Jedd Fisch's staff. He's appeared in six games this season, mostly as a special-teamer.
Moore was in uniform for Michigan at the CFP championship game in January -- making him a Husky opponent that night. He didn't appear in any games for the Wolverines, but was named as a scout team defensive player of the week four times, so he's got plenty of potential. He's had to learn a new system and work his way up the depth chart in Montlake.
Another candidate would be Anthony Ward, who's had a unique career path -- he spent two seasons at the UW, transferred to Arizona for two more and returned to the Huskies this year, following Fisch to Seattle accompanied by his edge-rusher brother, Isaiah. A 6-foot, 233-pound junior, this Ward has played in 10 games, mostly on special teams.
Also, the Huskies are welcoming some touted 4-star linebacker recruits in 6-foot-3, 225-poudn Zaydrius Rainey-Sale from Spanaway and 6-foot, 210-pound Jonathon Epperson from Auburn, plus another encouraging prospect in 6-foot-3, 210-pound Donovan Robinson from the Chicago area.
The transfer portal, of course, is always an option for the UW, which in recent seasons has brought in Cam Bright from Pittsburgh, Kris Moll from UAB, Ralen Goforth from USC and Bryun Parham from San Jose State.
For 2025, it will be House who currently is looking for, well, a House-mate.
