Sifting Through 10 Husky Football Spring Portal Pick-Ups
Based on brand names alone, the University of Washington football team seemingly has done well in the transfer portal, picking up players from Ohio State, Oklahoma, Miami and Michigan, among others. Two guys, in fact, come from the Hurricanes.
Yet the talent levels for these newcomers aren't readily apparent. None of them are a Parker Brailsford, Nate Kalepo or Mishael Powell, players who each left the Huskies this past winer and shopped themselves around as 14- or 15-game starters from a 14-1 team that finished as the national runner-up.
These UW portal pick-ups are more based on potential than proof. Of the nine position players, they have a collective 41 starts, 28 by one player. Two are coming off season-ending injuries.
While the Huskies are far from finished sifting through what corresponds to work resumes and dating profiles offered up by the transfer portal, here is a quick synopsis of each player, in alphabetical order, and his starting potential in Montlake:
1. Kevin Green Jr., Arizona, WR — This pass-catcher is just getting started after redshirting in 2022 and appearing in 11 games and starting two for the Wildcats last season, including the Alamo Bowl against Oklahoma. He has 8 career catches for 97 yards. Entering his sophomore year, he should compete for game time, but likely won't be a starter right away.
2. Justin Harrington, Oklahoma, DB — Entering a seventh season of college football, the 6-foot-3, 219-pound Harrington, who plays safety or nickelback, comes off a knee injury that ended the 2023 season for him after two games. For the Sooners, he appeared in 19 contests, starting two, over four seasons in Norman. Yet if he can start at Oklahoma, he's capable of starting for the UW.
4. Keleki Lutu, Nevada, TE — The little brother of ex-Husky edge rusher Laiatu Latu, though actually not so little at 6-foot-7 and 237 pounds, comes to the UW after stops at California and Nevada, where he played in 28 games, starting six all in 2023, before suffering a season-ending foot injury. The fourth-year senior has 36 career catches for 437 yards and 2 scores. He won't unseat Quentin Moore, but he's got starting ability.
5. Hayden Moore, Michigan, LB — He hasn't played in a college football game yet after redshirting for the Wolverines. Yet there is no shame for that happening for a national champion Michigan team, which had talent backed up at every position. He'll be groomed to be a Husky starter in 2025 while likely getting his first game snaps in the coming season.
5. Logan Sagapolu, Miami, OL — He didn't play in two seasons as an offensive guard at Oregon and drew snaps in nine games, starting once, in two seasons at Miami. Even with his lack of activity, the Huskies are willing to see if they can put his weighty 6-foot-2, 340-pound frame to use somewhere, possibly on defense rather than offense. Having not played on that side of the ball, he's probably not starting material.
6. D'Angalo Titialii, Portland State, OG — Trying to restock its O-line with size, the UW made the 6-foot-2, 320-pound Titialii its first springtime portal pick-up. In three seasons in the Big Sky, he started 28 of 32 games played. With so much uncertainly on the Husky line, he has as good a chance to open at offensive guard as anyone.
7. Enokk Vimahi, Ohio State, OG — The 6-foot-4, 310-pound native Hawaiian comes to the UW after spending five seasons in Columbus. While he appeared in 37 games, they were mostly short stints. He started one game in all that time against Michigan in 2022. His track record says he's not a sure-thing starter by any means.
8. Cameron Warchuck, Colorado, LS — He played in 16 games for the Buffaloes in three seasons, including in every long-snap situation over a dozen outings under Coach Prime in 2023. He seems like a logical choice to replace four-year snapper Jaden Green.
9. Jordan Washington, Arizona, RB — This freshman speedster went through spring football practice with Arizona before transferring, so he's just getting started on the college level. He's not starting material just yet but could be some day.
10. Jayden Wayne, Miami, ER — The Tacoma kid comes home after spending his freshman year at Miami, playing in eight games and starting in the Pinstripe Bowl against Rutgers. The 6-foot-6, 245-pound sophomore joins a relatively deep position group and should pick up minutes this fall, but likely isn't in the starting mix until 2025 at the earliest.
For the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington