Husky Roster Review: Jackson More Than Ready to Go the Distance Again
Forty-three yards.
For most college players advancing the football these days, that long gainer might seem like something to celebrate, brag about, even keep front and center among their career accomplishments.
Not Giles Jackson.
Forty-three yards is his longest play for the University of Washington football team, done twice on kickoff returns in 2021, but it doesn't begin to cover half of the real estate he traversed at Michigan. It's a mere pittance.
As this dual return man and wide receiver enters his fourth year in Montlake, and sixth college season overall, the 5-foot-9, 190-pound Jackson has been a solid contributor but he hasn't treated the Husky faithful to his calling card yet -- that electrifying run that goes nearly the length of the field in an instant.
At Michigan, he snapped off a 97-yard kickoff return for a riveting touchdown against Maryland as a freshman in 2019 and followed up with a 95-yard runback for a score against Rutgers the following season.
Jackson is way overdue in reaching those electrifying levels once more and he knows it, recently mentioning it at the end of UW spring practice.
"Just stay healthy and prove I can go the distance at any time," he said of his season goals. "Just have fun."
This is one in a series of articles -- going from 0 to 99 on the Husky roster -- examining what each scholarship player and leading walk-on did this past spring and what to expect from them going forward.
At the UW, Jackson left Michigan and eventually found himself with one of the finest collections of receivers in the country, mixing in with Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan and Ja'Lynn Polk while waiting his turn, and then he broke a thumb that forced him to miss half of last season.
Kalen DeBoer's coaching staff convinced Jackson to sit out a few more games in 2023 and preserve his redshirt status in order to be more of a centerpiece player and that's what's happening with Jedd Fisch's coaches. Jackson ran with the No. 1 offense throughout spring ball.
Of his longest Husky plays, Jackson has those pair of 43-yard kickoff returns, a 33-yard reception, a 21-yard punt return and an 18-yard fly sweep, knowing he can go a lot farther using each approach. His two Husky scoring catches covered 26 against Oregon last season and 21 against Stanford the year before.
Jackson is doing everything he can to go out with a splash by adding 16-17 pounds to his frame during offseason conditioning. He's a got new number, changing from 0 to 5, maybe picturing himself having a Mario Bailey senior season, which in 1991 brought that long-ago receiver an All-America season. At least a guy can dream.
In the process, he hopes to make a 43-yard gain look trivial if not pedestrian in what he can really do for the UW.
GILES JACKSON FILE
What he's done: Jackson has played in more college football games than any other guy on the roster, a combined 50 for the UW and Michigan while starting 13. He has 74 career receptions for 830 yards and 3 touchdowns. He's a savvy, veteran player ready for a big year.
Starter or not: Yes, he's getting his big chance. In each of his first three seasons for the UW, Jackson started 3, 5 and 1 time, so it's nothing new to him. Fisch trotted him out with the No. 1 unit alongside sophomore Denzel Boston and fellow senior Jeremiah Hunter, the latter a California transfer. Look for the new staff to go to him working out of the slot, running him on plenty of end-arounds and, yes, trying to get him a convoy for a kickoff return of 90 yards or more.
