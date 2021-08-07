Sights ands Sounds of Fall Practice No. 2

While Dylan Morris remains the unquestioned quarterback starter, freshman Sam Huard has looked noticeably impressive over the first two days of University of Washington fall football camp.

On Saturday, Huard easily had the play of the day, when he rifled a pinpoint pass to Terrell Bynum in full stride for an instant score from 40 yards out. The lefty victimized freshman defensive back Makell Esteen and Elijah Jackson with his powerful throw.

The day before, the Morris did the same thing with the same receiver from the same distance, only scorching different defenders.

Huard later zipped another 40-yarder to Sawyer Racanelli for a score, beating defensive backs Kamren Fabiculanan and Alex Cook.

Overwhelmed somewhat in his learning process during the spring, pickup up the UW offense and all of the program nuances on the fly, the former 5-star recruit has settled in and let more of his talent show.

"Sam is better today than he was in the spring," coach Jimmy Lake said.

Who Was That Masked Man?

Bynum arrived at practice wearing thick goggles, almost doing his rendition of U2 lead singer Bono. He explained that this apparatus was called a "hater blocker," if we heard that right, which is a device used to narrow his vision in catching the football. The junior from Long Beach, California, described how he wore it throughout the summer while catching 10,000 passes, which was every UW receiver's goal.

A Steal with Style

Esteen, a safety from Hawthorne, California, dove for an interception, jumped to his feet and made the ball spin on the artificial turf. He then swiveled his hips in celebration before he was surrounded by defenders and defensive-backs coach Will Harris, who ran off the field with him. It was impromptu, but looked choreographed.

A Saturday with Sunday

It's not clear how much Texas freshman running back Jay'Veon Sunday will play this year, but he's worth the ticket. He raced in to score from 35 yards out and immediately pulled off his helmet and preened for the moment. While Husky defenders aren't always pleased by his antics, his enthusiasm is hard not to notice and enjoy. Players such as freshman center Geirean Hatchett had to let him know how much they appreciated him after the play. Sunday wore a hoodie under his No. 26 jersey. Or was that a cape?

Pushes and Shoves

The exchange was relatively harmless, but Husky players got into it a bit with some shoving after starting cornerback Trent McDuffie made an interception and got tackled by sophomore offensive tackle Metteo Mele. The problem here? Nobody was wearing pads, per se. The ill feelings didn't last long, though.

Ordering a Sam Adams

After taking part in very little of spring football, freshman running back Sam Adams has been noticeably mixing in and running the ball in fall camp. The son of the retired NFL player by the same name seemed disinterested, or lost, in his brief spring sojourns. No more.

"He's definitely been a pleasant surprise," offensive coordinator John Donovan said. "It's been a tough go when he hasn't been able to be out there. He looks good."

