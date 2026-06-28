Simmons Wasn't Able To Let His Hair Down This Spring

Austin Simmons' hair is a lot like summer weather in the Northwest -- it can change quickly, from sunshine to rain and back.

As a freshman in 2025, the University of Washington tight end showed up with long locks hanging out the back of his helmet.

Shortly after that, Simmons surprisingly walked out to practice with a closely shaved head.

This spring, the 6-foot-5, 251-pound player from Albany, Oregon, settled for something in between, with his latest look neither resembling the concert roadie nor hardened Marine that he was before.

He seemed more like an average UW student, which maybe was a problem.

With so many good players competing for playing time at his position, the last thing Simmons wants to be is status quo.

Austin Simmons makes a spring practice catch. | Dave Sizer phot

This is one in a series of articles -- going from 0 to 99 on the UW roster -- examining what each scholarship player and leading walk-on did in spring practice and what to expect from them going into fall camp.

Simmons had a relatively quiet April hampered throughout by some unspecified injury.

He caught just one spring pass during 11-on-11 competition.

In the ninth practice, when lined up with the Huskies' No. 2 defense, Simmons pulled in a 3-yard pass from Stanford transfer Elijah Brown.

That was it.

Austin Simmons is a sophomore tight end for the Huskies. | Dave Sizer photo

For the 11th practice, Simmons showed up wearing a gold jersey, signifying he was injured, but no detailed explanation was given.

"I really like what Austin Simmons is doing," tight-ends coach Jordan Paopao said midway through spring ball. "Obviously, he's been a little bit down in terms of a nagging injury."

Missing practice time was the last thing he needed with his position filled with large, capable players and about to become even more crowded when junior Kade Eldridge returns from a Lisfranc injury for fall camp.

Austin Simmons heads upfield on the East Field in 2025.. | Skylar Lin Visuals

Junior Decker DeGraaf clearly is the returning starter and fully involved.

Baron Naone, a sophomore who arrived in the same recruiting class with Simmons, largely lined up as the No. 2 tight end all spring.

Sophomore Charlie Crowell, after missing two entire seasons with injuries, stayed healthy throughout spring ball.

Newly arrived freshmen Sam Vyhidal and Kekoa Aumua caught multiple passes and seemed to make the adjustment to what the Huskies want.

Last year, Paopao praised Simmons as a freshman who had picked up things rather quickly and was on a fast track.

The young tight end will try to reclaim his good health and get moving again, and maybe even grow his hair out long again.

What he's done: Simmons originally committed to Washington State before flipping to the Huskies. He has a proven history of catching a lot of passes as a tight end, finishing with 41 receptions for 756 yards and 7 touchdowns as a senior at West Albany High. He also showed himself to be a physical player, doubling as a starting linebacker.

Starter or not: He played in three games as a Husky freshman against Purdue, UCLA and in the LA Bowl against Boise State, so he's been baptized. Starting would seem to be in his future at some point, but well down the line.