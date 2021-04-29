Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketballSI.com
Spring Game Rosters Released, Purples Have Edge in Normal Starters

Team captained by tight end Cade Otton has 13 of 22 most recent Husky starters.
The Purple team appears to have an edge in manpower, particularly on offense, entering Saturday's University of Washington spring football game, having selected 13 of the 22 most recent starters used in practice.

Kickoff is at noon in Husky Stadium, with a pandemic-restricted crowd of 9,000 permitted to socially distance and watch the two-hour event. Pac-12 Networks also will provide televised coverage.

The Purple and Gold rosters released on Friday by the athletic department, which actually include a few players injured and out for the season or no longer with the team, can be viewed here.

Captained by tight end Cade Otton, the Purples will line up behind quarterback Dylan Morris, running back Cam Davis, wide receivers Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan, and offensive linemen Luke Wattenberg, Matteo Mele and Nate Kalepo on offense.

Defensively, the Purple side will have outside linebacker Sav'ell Smalls, inside linebacker Jacob Sirmon and defensive backs Bookie Radley-Hiles, Cam Williams and Mishael Powell.

For the Gold unit captained by Jaxon Kirkland, the All-Pac-12 offensive tackle will team with fellow starters in defensive tackles Tuli Letuligasenoa and Taki Taimani, outside linebacker Ryan Bowman, inside linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio, defensive backs Julius Irvin and Kyler Gordon, wide receiver Terrell Bynum and offensive guard Corey Luciano.

Normal starters who have been injured and didn't practice earlier in the week include offensive linemen Henry Bainivalu and Victor Curne, and defensive backs Trent McDuffie, Asa Turner and Alex Cook. It's unclear whether any will be healthy enough to participate in the game. Curne, for instance, has been wearing a walking boot. 

Outside linebacker Zion Tupuola-Fetui, of course, is out for the season after having surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles.

