Taj Davis Is Make-Believe Cousin, But a Real Receiving Threat

Once an opt-out, the Husky pass-catcher made a big move on Saturday for a prominent role.

Taj Davis was gone. As University of Washington football got off to a late start because of the pandemic in 2020, the redshirt freshman wide receiver sent his regrets. He wasn't coming back.

For health reasons, the 6-foot-1, 195-pound wide receiver chose to stay home in Chino, California, east of Los Angeles in San Bernardino County, and not play for the Huskies.

In the process, he broke up the football-playing Davises who had been teammates at Upland High School and then the UW, which had to be difficult for him. They weren't brothers or cousins at all, but they liked to act like they were.

"Every time we meet somebody, they think we're related," Husky running back Cam Davis said. "It's funny, we joke about it, and say we're cousins and everybody believes it at first."

It was a somber moment last fall for UW coach Jimmy Lake when he revealed Taj Davis' course of action. You could tell this guy was a big loss, which wasn't always the case when a player leaves the program. The coach, who has to deal with guys coming and going all the time, let his feelings show with this pass-catcher.

"We hope we can get him back someday," Lake said at the time. "We respect his decision. He's always going to be a Dawg."

End of story?

No, just a temporary interruption.

On Saturday, Taj Davis was the breakout star of the UW's Fan Fest scrimmage, capitalizing on his five months back in Seattle with 13 receptions for 180 yards against a defense projected to be one of the five best in the nation.

The redshirt freshman, so rangy and quick, continually got open in the flanks or across the middle and hauled in Dylan Morris and Sam Huard passes. He picked up big chunks of yards with his ability to run after making the catch.

His Saturday performance was no surprise to his UW teammates. Following the spring game back in May, inside linebacker Eddie Ulofoshio was asked to name someone who had been difficult for him to defend.

The defensive leader singled out Taj Davis.

"He's just grown a lot, just from making so many plays in these past couple of weeks," Ulofoshio said. "I'm just so proud of him, seeing him grow as a freshman to now. He deserves it. I'm excited for what he's going to do in the future."

Of course, the second-team All-Pac-12 linebacker didn't foresee his defense giving up 13 catches to anyone, let alone Taj Davis.

With the season fewer than two weeks away, Taj Davis is making a big move for a more prominent role.

Starter Jalen McMillan appears to be out for an extended time with a hand injury. Terrell Bynum, another first-teamer and the oldest receiver on the roster, likewise has missed recent practice time for some unexplained issue.

The Huskies need Taj Davis.

This playmaking receiver seems poised to establish himself as he plays in UW games for the first time this coming season. In the meantime, he'll pick up any slack left by his ailing teammates.

He's battled through his own obstacles and pandemic fears and come back to the Huskies, which isn't necessarily an easy thing to do. Most people move on to new surroundings, a different chapter.

Yet Taj Davis has a history of toughing things out and ultimately getting the job done.

Cam Davis remembers his make-believe cousin suffering a high ankle sprain at Upland High. The other guy didn't practice all week. Come game night, Taj Davis, gimpy and all, took an end-around 80 yards for a touchdown.

"That's when I knew," the running back said, "like he's different."

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/ås Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven