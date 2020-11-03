SI.com
HuskyMaven
HomeHusky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

Taj Davis Opts Out, Fourth Husky to Leave for Pandemic Reasons

Dan Raley

The University of Washington football team has lost its fourth player for pandemic reasons with wide receiver Taj Davis opting out of the upcoming season, coach Jimmy Lake said on Monday.

Davis, a 6-foot-1, 201-pound redshirt freshman from Rancho Cucamonga, California, hadn't appeared in a game yet. 

He joins senior tight end Jacob Kizer, senior defensive back Isaiah Gilchrest and redshirt freshman defensive tackle Sama Paama who have left the team since the COVID-19 health crisis emerged this past winter.

"We hope we can get him back someday," Lake said of Davis. "We respect his decision. He's always going to be a Dawg."

Since the Huskies played their final regular-season game of 2019 against Washington State, they've lost 10 underclassmen for a variety of reasons.

The exodus began with junior quarterback Jacob Eason, junior running back Salvon Ahmed and junoir tight end Hunter Bryant each taking early entry into this year's NFL draft. Only Eason was drafted among this trio.

Next to go were senior defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike and junior outside linebacker Joe Tryon, both preseason All-American candidates who left the program at the end of the summer to prepare for the 2021 draft.

Junior center Cole Norgaard left because of an injury. 

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lake Reveals Surprise UW Starters at Tailback, Safety and Punter; Still Mum on QB

The new Husky coach cautioned all along he would make jobs open for players ready to make a jump.

Dan Raley

by

AimeeAllen

Instant Reaction: Top 2022 QB Decommits from Texas, Still Holds UW Offer

Quinn Ewers, arguably the nation's top quarterback recruit in his class, has reopened his recruiting.

Mike Martin

by

AimeeAllen

4th and Inches Podcast: Previewing the UCLA Bruins

Husky Maven's Trevor Mueller discusses the current state of UCLA football with Bruins expert Michael Hanna.

Trevor Mueller

Ex-Husky corner Myles Bryant Makes NFL Debut in Patriots' loss to Buffalo

Always the underdog, the former University of Washington defensive back makes another career breakthrough.

Dan Raley

Road to 1991 Perfection: Butler Was Greatness in Waiting, Dominated Devils

The young University of Washington inside linebacker had a coming-out game against Arizona State. He was patient all along.

Dan Raley

Road to 1991 Perfection: Dave Hoffmann Enjoyed Drawing the Line

The national championship team held a weekly ritual after each victory and the inside linebacker was right in the middle of it.

Dan Raley

by

AimeeAllen

Amid the Great Tua Reveal, Former Huskies Get Reacquainted in Miami

Myles Gaskin, Taylor Rapp and Greg Gaines, one-time University of Washington teammates, each had their moments in Sunday's Dolphins-Rams game.

Dan Raley

by

GolfHocho

Road to 1991 Perfection: Hobert on Ducks Rivalry, 'It's Stupid. It's Oregon'

The former University of Washington quarterback had the ultimate diss for hated rival Oregon. Nearly three decades later, he can't recall the game at all.

Dan Raley

by

AimeeAllen

Husky Hustler: Ulofoshio Bet on Himself as a Player and He Won

Edefuan Ulofoshio's was once rated as the 2,629th-best college football prospect in the country. He's a lot better than that.

Mike Martin

Ulofoshio Was Once the Nation's 2,629th Prospect — He's Better Than That

The University of Washington inside linebacker has gone from unwanted to walk-on to starter. The Huskies got lucky.

Mike Martin

by

AimeeAllen