Time for Letuligasenoa to Refine His Game and Become More of a Playmaker

The Husky defensive tackle has a coach and a new running mate who should advance his play.

Tuli Letuligaseno, as much as anyone, showed during University of Washington spring football practice how different things have turned from one coaching staff to another.

Fifteen months ago, the defensive tackle sprinted across the field and blindsided Corey Luciano in the back, knocking the center off his feet for tangling with the since-departed edge rusher Jordan Lolohea. It was an enforcer-style play that went unpunished.

This spring, the 6-foot-1, 313-pound Letuligaseno quietly went about his business.

More than a year ago, the veteran player was seen bolting off the sideline and screaming in the ear of freshman running back Jay'Veon Sunday for the following practice transgressions: high-stepping, finger-pointing and being a showboat.

This April, the junior from Concord, California, quietly went about his business.

Back in spring 2021, Letuligaseno was in the middle of a defensive-line drill when a Michael Jackson song boomed overhead and the nimble-footed defender entertained everyone with some fancy dance moves for an extended time.

Three months ago, the Husky starter again quietly went about his business.

Former coach Jimmy Lake used to talk about having to tone down the excitable Letuligasenoa, who at times wanted to tune everyone up at a Montlake practice.

No one has had to restrain, admonish or look the other way with the Husky defensive leader lately.

"Basically, it's trying to feel out the coaches and the coaches trying to feel out the players," Letuligasenoa said of the change in staffs. "It's a work in progress."

Tuli Letuligasenoa mixes it up with an Arizona State opponent. Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports

What's happened is new defensive-line coach Inoke Breckterfield has insisted his guys play far more disciplined and under control as opposed to relying on emotion and letting everything else fall into place after that. It' appears to be a logical next step in making Letuligasenoa a more productive player.

With fall camp coming up fast, we're examining each Husky starting role and the depth chart behind it, a who's who with observations gleaned from spring practice.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

1) Tuli Letuligaseno, 6-1, 313, Jr., Concord, Calif.

2) Voi Tunuufi, 6-1, 275, Soph., South Jordan, Utah

3) Siaosi Finau, 6-6, 266, R-Fr., Renton, Wash.

4) Jayvon Parker, 6-3, 296, Fr., Detroit

Greatness has been projected for Letuligasenoa since the Huskies flipped him from a USC commitment and played him in a pair of games as a true freshman way back in 2018. Yet people have been waiting for him to make the next big step.

There have been signs of progress, with league coaches last season voting him All-Pac-12 honorable mention and a preview magazine suggesting he'll become a first-team, all-conference performer this fall.

However, playing defensive line is a lot like being in the cockpit of an advanced fighter jet. Two guys need to work together to take out the enemy, one to fly the plane and the other to unleash the ordnance.

Letuligasenoa, who logged his lone career sack in 2019, hasn't always had a wing man he could count on to put him at his best.

For the longest time, people tried to promote the Tuli and Taki show, but it was more cutesy than effective. The other guy, the good-natured Taimani, finally took his game to Oregon after failing to sack anyone over four seasons.

Letuligasenoa now lines up next to Kuao Peihopa, who much more resembles Tuli in demeanor but is younger and taller. The new coaches seem to think this new combo will work.

Voi Tunuufi had 3 sacks as a true freshman. Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports

Behind Letuligasenoa and Peihopa is Voi Tunuufi, the next option for a D-lineman at either spot, or he joins them when the Huskies go with a three-man line. Though undersized, Tunuufi came ready to play as a true freshman, started two games and chalked up a team-best 3 sacks with Faatui Tuitele. Tunuufi's got great feet. If only he had just a little more size. But the new staff will utilize him, maybe creatively as a hybrid player.

Finau is a project, a guy who hasn't played much football. He's experimented with his weight, watching it fluctuate more than 50 pounds at the UW and finally settling on being lighter.

Parker arrives with his twin brother from Michigan, already filled out and racing his sibling to see who can play first at the UW.

Conclusion: It's time for Letuligasenoa to refine his game, combining his raw emotion with proper technique, and pile up some sacks. The Husky D-linemen simply haven't been very disruptive for a couple of seasons now. Letuligasenoa has his third coach in three seasons and Breckterfield comes with a track record for getting the most out of his guys. It could be a good match.

