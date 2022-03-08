His fastest route to University of Washington playing time might be in the secondary

Sam Adams II doesn't fit the profile of the up-and-coming University of Washington running back — he's not from Texas, which four of his Husky ball-carrying peers can claim.

However, his grandfather, Sam Adams Sr., was born in Jasper, Texas, and played his college football as an offensive guard for Prairie View A&M, northwest of Houston, before moving to the NFL.

Likewise, his father, Sam Adams I, was born in Houston and played collegiately as a defensive tackle for Texas A&M before enjoying a 14-year NFL career that brought him to Seattle to stay.

No, the third-generation Sam Adams is locally produced from Kirkland, Washington, and many pounds lighter than his grandfather and his father. He's clearly a back of some kind, though it's still not clear whether that's on offensive or defensive side for the UW.

For now, the 6-foot-1, 200-pound redshirt freshman simply is still trying to launch his career in some manner in Montlake.

Adams arrived at the UW as both a highly regarded tailback and an accredited cornerback, choosing the Huskies among 40-plus offers that included Alabama, Ohio State, Florida, Florida State, Michigan and Texas A&M.

Previous UW coach Jimmy Lake said there was no doubt in his mind that Adams would be a running back for his program because of his size. Lake preferred big backs because he said they tended to wear down defenses in the fourth quarter.

Yet this Adams has been with the Huskies for two seasons that haven't amounted to much. The pandemic shortchanged the first one to four games that didn't involve him and limited practice time. He missed all games and a majority of the practices this past season after incurring a shoulder injury.

Adams now has a new coach, possibly a new position coming, hopefully for him a healed shoulder and maybe even a new sense of belonging.

Sam Adams and Cam Davis share a running-back moment. UW Athletics

Less than a month until spring practice, we're offering intel and observations gathered on the UW football personnel in a series of stories on every scholarship player from No. 0 to 99. We'll review each Husky's previous starting experience, if applicable, and determine what comes next under new coach Kalen DeBoer.

As is the case with any coaching change, it's a new football beginning for everyone, including this Huskies' No. 28 on offense for now.

Adams was in uniform, but didn't play in the spring game a year ago. He didn't carry the ball much at all during the April practices. He occasionally was seen talking at length with older teammates who were no doubt telling him to hang in there and his time will come.

During the fall, Adams was in street clothes for the Husky home games. Still, the former coaching staff was purposely vague about his situation. It never once acknowledged he was injured, which he was.

"Sam Adams is good," said Keith Bhonapha, the Husky running-back coach now at Boise State. "He's smart. He knows what he's doing. He's a really gifted athlete. Obviously, his dad [played as] a defensive tackle, but he's really a good athlete. He has really soft hands. He's a really sharp kid."

DeBoer's challenge, same as with sophomore edge rusher Sav'ell Smalls, will be to take this supposedly can't-miss Husky player and get him more involved with the program, and reap the benefits of all that aforementioned football promise.

If Adams remains a running back, then put the ball in his hands when it counts and get him on the field. He rushed for 1,738 yards and scored 42 touchdowns at Eastlake Catholic High School in the Seattle suburbs.

If the Huskies want to pull him out of the tailback logjam, convert Adams into a cornerback, where the starting jobs have been vacated and replacements are lining up for spring ball. Either way, find a spot for him.

UW Starter or Not: With Adams, patience is recommended. He's still only a redshirt freshman because of the pandemic. Yet as he enters his third season of Husky football, why not make him a cornerback? The UW appears well stocked with running backs, but not so much with elite defensive backs. Put him on defense and get him on the field. He likely won't be a starter right away, but he could be in due time, probably sooner than at running back.

