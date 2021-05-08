Trent McDuffie Finally Intercepts Some National Attention

The cornerback's projected draft standing, if it holds up, would be unmatched among UW secondary players.

Trent McDuffie's football talent level has never been in question.

For some reason, though, the experts have passed on the University of Washington cornerback when it comes to naming All-Americans and choosing All-Pac-12 first-team selections.

He just hasn't received the same widespread recognition that was set aside for his predecessors in the Husky defensive backfield such guys as Dana Hall, Desmond Trufant, Marcus Peters, Budda Baker, Taylor Rapp, Kevin King and Elijah Molden.

Well, that appears to be changing quickly.

Pro Football Focus, in its latest mock draft for 2022 and noted for its highly detailed research, has pegged McDuffie as the 16th overall pick going to the Minnesota Vikings.

If that holds up, the 5-foot-11, 195-pound junior from Westminster, California, would become the highest drafted Husky secondary member ever.

Sixteenth would elevate him two draft rungs higher than both Peters and Hall, and four better than Trufant.

The others were all second- or third-rounders.

McDuffie has played two seasons at Washington and started 10 of 13 games as a true freshman, and all four last year during the pandemic-shortened season.

In giving him such exalted draft standing, which is still four slots lower than Husky teammate and offensive tackle Jaxson Kirkland in the same mock, PFF had this to say about the corner:

"McDuffie heads into his junior season having earned coverage grades of 83.7 and 77.6 in his first two years for the Huskies. He’s also one of the best tackling corners in the country, with only two misses on 64 career attempts."

Now how about a preseason All-America honor or two?

