Trez Davis Had Husky Spring Moment To Remember

In spring football, the University of Washington playbook is fairly basic and the tackling often controlled, so big plays come at a premium.

To find the Huskies' most electrifying moment, for that matter, one had to leave campus and drive 17 miles to the Seahawks' VMAC facility, where Jedd Fisch relocated his team for an afternoon -- and freshman Trez Davis left onlookers in awe.

Halfway through the seventh practice, which marked the exact midpoint of UW spring ball, redshirt freshman Kini McMillan rifled a ball downfield to his right, which seemed to have interception written all over it.

Cornerback Elias Johnson broke perfectly on the throw with Davis on his left shoulder, but somehow the ball zipped through the hands of the defender.

Davis, who was airborne, somehow kept his concentration and snared the throw. He came down on the artificial surface like a cat, did a 180 turn and sprinted 50 yards to the end zone for a most improbable but explosive touchdown.

In our estimation, it was the play of the spring because it broke from the mold of all others for its spontanaity, distance and skill level involved.

Davis instantly was a star in the NFL facility, McMillan was let off the hook and Johnson to this day is still asking how in the name of Richard Sherman, in those hallowed grounds, did he not come up with that football?

Trez Davis concentrates to make the catch. | Dave Sizer photo

This is one in a series of articles -- going from 0 to 99 on the UW roster -- examining what each scholarship player and leading walk-on did in spring practice and what to expect from them going into fall camp.

The 6-foot, 190-pound Davis from West Monroe, Louisiana, flipped from Tulane to the UW at the last minute before the December signing deadline. He brought ample credentials with him, coming off a 53-catch, 998-yard, 8-touchdown senior season at West Monroe High.

"I'm excited to see where he can be," UW coach Jedd Fisch said.

Davis was one of four freshman wide receivers who reported for spring practice and he was tried at the Z position, an outside role that lines up on the same side with the tight end, and also in the slot. He might have had the most stress-free spring of the newcomers.

Jordan Clay dealt with a hamstring injury for much of April. Blake LaVista was limited to stretching exercises with the team as he recovered from a torn knee ACL. And Mason James, while healthy throughout, was still shaking off his muffed punt in the spring game that went for a touchdown for the other side.

Trez Davis reaches to make a difficult catch. | Dave Sizer phot

Four practices into spring ball, receivers coach Kevin Cummings was praising Davis' preparation.

"If you watch what's going on so far, Trez Davis has been awesome," Cummings said. "Trez has done a heckuva job of learning the plays and applying them on the field. He's the one I would say has been the farthest along so far."

What he's done: After his spectacular play, the longest of the spring that brought points, Davis was rewarded by getting his chance to run with the No. 1 offense during the following practice. He finished the spring with an unofficial 15 receptions, including a 10-yard catch in the Spring Game. He showed up ready to go for every practice.

Starter or not: The Huskies' third receiver slot remains wide open heading into Fall Camp and Davis likely kept himself in the running for the job among the many candidates. Again, Fisch isn't afraid to start freshmen, especially in the wideout role.