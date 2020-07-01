Tuli and Taki: Huskies' Bookend Giants Will Create Lots of Problems

They represent more than 600 pounds of pocket-collapsing, run-stuffing and double-team-demanding giants on the Washington defensive line.

Husky fans know them as Tuli and Taki.

Even while coming off the bench, they expect to dominate opposing offensive lines in the coming season.

Washington's Tuli Letuligasenoa and Sam "Taki" Taimani are not only the wave of the future, they're looking to elevate the Husky D-line to one of the best in the nation. These down linemen have the size and athleticism that the program has come to expect.

The linemen are similar in size and potential to players that came before them such as Greg Gaines, Danny Shelton and Vita Vea.

Like the others, some of their impact won't show up on the stat sheet.

An interior lineman’s job is essential, but it can get overlooked because of a lack of tackles and sacks. But ask any linebacker, a defensive lineman who takes on blockers is a valuable commodity.

These run-stuffers use their considerable body mass to create trouble, demanding double-teams that close running lanes. With fewer running lanes, linebackers can fill the remaining holes and negate positive yards

Tuli and Taki possess atypical speed for their size and will accumulate plenty of sacks. But their importance to this Husky defense will be their one-on-one matches that enable dangerous pass rushers to do their thing.

Teams will have to decide whether they can leave players such as Levi Onwuzurike, Josiah Bronson, Joe Tryon and Ryan Bowman against a single offensive lineman.

These two will have a huge impact on the success of the overall defense this season. Even if the stats don’t show it.