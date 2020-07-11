HuskyMaven
Tyrone Rodgers, Former UW, Seahawks DL, Provides Ominous COVID-19 Message

Dan Raley

Just after midnight, Tyrone Rodgers, the former University of Washington and Seahawks defensive lineman, gave a brief but disconcerting update on his struggle with novel coronavirus.

Rodgers, who lives in the Los Angeles area, did everything he was supposed to in order to avoid it. 

"In spite of me taking all of the precautions of wearing masks, washing my hands and social distancing, I still managed to test positive for COVID-19," he wrote on Facebook in Saturday's early morning hours. "I want to admonish all to stay safe and, if possible, stay inside."

Rodgers disclosed to Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated just before the Fourth of July holiday that he was dealing with the contagious disease that has infected more than 3 million Americans and killed more than 130,000.

He is the first current or former UW football player known to have contracted COVID-19.

Rodgers, while finding it difficult to catch a breath at times, has kept his sense of humor about it.

"Thank you everyone for all of your prayers, love and support," he saik. "I apologize for the delay in responding to your posts and well wishes, I'm on a COVID-19 vacation LOL."

Rodgers played for Washington in 1990 and 1991 after transferring from Oklahoma. As a senior, he was a starter for the Huskies' 12-0 national championship team. 

He went on to play as a reserve lineman for the Seahawks in 1992-94 and then embarked on a long career in the Canadian Football League and elsewhere.

"I'm doing OK," he said in his post. "It's a day-to-day fight, but I will find a way to beat this."

