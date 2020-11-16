Ulofoshio Has Greatly Advanced his Husky Career with his 3 OSU Showings

Always problematic for Oregon State, Edefuan Ulofoshio advanced his football career against the Beavers for the third year in a row.

His name first popped up for the University of Washington in 2018 when he crashed into the Beavers' kickoff returner and forced a fumble on his first play as a Husky. He forced two fumbles on kickoff returns that day and his coaches named Special-teams Player of the Game.

Ulofoshio followed up in 2019 with a breakout performance against OSU and was named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week. Coming off the bench, he had 9 tackles, including 1.5 sacks.

On Saturday night in the Huskies' 27-21 victory, he provided 15 impact plays: 10 tackles, 4 passes defended and a fumble recovery.

With the game on the line, Ulofoshio always seemed to know exactly where Oregon State quarterback Tristan Gebbia was going to throw the ball.

With just under 1:30 left to play, the former Alaska resident went to work. Ulofoshio supplied three consecutive pass breakups over 11 seconds.

On second-and-5 with the ball on the OSU 37-yard line, Gebbia threw it over the middle only to have a diving Ulofoshio swat the ball down.

Ulofoshio next lined up in a blitz mode only to drop back into coverage and bat down another pass.

On the Beavers' final play, Ulofoshio blitzed. Unable to get to the quarterback, he took a step back and made made an Oregon State offensive lineman raise his head into the passing lane just as Gebbia threw the ball. The ball ricocheted into Washington safety Asa Turner's hands, securing the win.

Ulofoshio used his second game against the Beavers to catapult himself into the starting lineup. Given his latest performance against Oregon State, it doesn't look like he's going to give it up any time soon.