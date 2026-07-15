Unlike His Sibling, This Colman-Brusa Waits His Turn

It's not easy being Lowen Colman-Brusa these days.

If it wasn't hard enough keeping pace with fellow University of Washington 2025 classmates John Mills and Champ Taulealea at offensive guard, Colman-Brusa has people comparing his football ability to his younger brother Derek.

He really can't win no matter where he turns.

For now, this Colman-Brusa is a 6-foot-6, 326-pound redshirt freshman who finds himself in normal development, trying to build strength and power while playing an entirely different position than his sibling.

Lowen Coman-Brusa works on his footwork in Dempsey Indoor. | Dave Sizer phot

This is one in a series of articles -- going from 0 to 99 on the UW roster -- examining what each scholarship player and leading walk-on did in spring practice and what to expect from them going into fall camp.

For the entire spring practice, Lowen Colman-Brusa lined up at right offensive guard with the No. 2 offense, which seemed encouraging enough for a second-year lineman in Montlake.

However, his fall camp reward might be to drop down a level on the depth chart with the anticipated return of veteran guards Geirean Hatchett and Kolt Dieterich, who missed most of spring ball or were limited in their involvement because of injuries.

Either way, this Colman-Brusa is a work in progress, especially when compared to brother Derek, who became an immediate starter as a freshman defensive tackle and a football prodigy, and there's no shame in that.

Lowen Colman-Brusa is one of two brothers who play for the UW. | Dave Sizer phot

When Lowen took the field during spring ball, he typically was paired up with junior Soane Faasolo at left tackle, redshirt freshman Jack Shaffer at left guard, walk-on junior Parker Cross at center and redshirt freshman Justin Hylkema at right tackle.

He might be ahead of schedule by carrying a 326-pound frame, some 30 pounds heavier than Derek, but it's a matter of building up his physicality and refining his technique in order to handle major responsibility in the Big Ten.

If anything, Lowen occasionally finds himself pushing up against his brother in the trenches, and that can only help advance his game.

What he's done: This Colman-Brusa was a two-way player at Kennedy Catholic High School and actually was named as the state's 4A Defensive Player of the Year for 2024. Putting him on the other side of the ball, he was in for a learning year as a freshman and didn't appear in any Husky games last season.

Starter or not: The Colman-Brusa pedigree is such that starting should be his goal. His brother certainly didn't waste any time in getting there. The problem for Lowen is he'll have to wait awhile for something to open up with 2025 classmates Mills and Taulealea currently holding down the first-unit guard responsibilities.