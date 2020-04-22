UW 2021 Commit Sam Huard: Home is Where His Heart Is

Sam Huard, the five-star quarterback from Seattle's Kennedy Catholic High School and a University of Washington commitment, has always dreamed of walking out of the tunnel at Husky Stadium.

It was enough to choose the Huskies and close out his recruitment.

"I never thought of playing anywhere else,” Heard said. “Nevada was the first to offer. My mom went with me to Tennessee, but really I was waiting for the offer from Washington.”

The 6-foot-2 signal-caller will follow in his father’s footsteps and suit up for the hometown Huskies. Sam’s father, Damon Huard, was a UW quarterback in 1992-95.

His father isn’t the only family member that has experienced the rush of playing major college football. Uncle Brock and uncle Luke were both Division 1 QB’s as well at Washington and North Carolina, respectively.

Brock and Damon have a combined seven years of Husky football and 11 years in the NFL.

With all of the experience in the family, Sam has accumulated a substantial amount of knowledge -- especially from his dad. Huard looks to emulate current players who are playing at the highest levels.

“I watch Tom Brady, he’s the best to ever do it," said the younger Huard, looking for desired traits in Brady's game. “When the pocket starts to collapse, he doesn’t try to escape with his legs. He stays calm and finds ways to win with his arm.”

It’s not that Huard can’t run. The No. 1 rated pro-style quarterback in the 2021 class said he wants to beat teams with his eyes and his arm before his protection breaks down.

To be poised and decisive in the pocket, Huard knows he must trust his eyes and his arm. In doing so, he says that enable him to continue evolving as an elite signal-caller.

Huard also acknowledged that he is continually working at developing his pocket awareness and his arm strength. In time, that will improve his poise under pressure.

Under Kennedy Catholic coach Sheldon Cross has enabled Huard to showcase his immense talent.

“We run the Air Raid system, similar to Mike Leach or Graham Harrel,” Huard pointed out. “It allows me to show I can make every throw a quarterback should make.”

Being able to complete all of his passes is one thing, but throwing catchable balls is what separates the great from the good ones, Huard said.

“It worked for Brett Favre throwing everything as a fastball,” said Huard, who understands that perfecting his touch is an important part of his development. “My goal is to make my receiver's job easy. I want to throw with touch to give him the best opportunity to make a play.”

He also brings an aggressive mindset to his game.

"I love to throw a deep ball," he said. "It helps with having great receivers who can run down any throw."

Sam Huard can do it all. He can hit a receiver in stride on a deep route and he can fit the ball into tight windows when needed.

Entering his senior year with his college destination finalized, Huard can focus solely on helping Kennedy Catholic win a state title.

His decision has been made. In 2021, he will realize his dream of retracing his dad's footsteps and walking out of the tunnel at Husky Stadium on Saturday. He'll be greeted by 70,000 fans, a moment made better by knowing that his family is in attendance.

Trevor Mueller is the co-host of 4th and Inches, a Husky podcast. Trevor and Jake Grant can be heard twice a week on https://anchor.fm/husky-podcast