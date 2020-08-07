HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Recruiting
Football

UW Commit Jabez Tinae is a Sports Illustrated All-American Good Fit

Dan Raley

Like a comfortable pair of shoes, they are good fits. 

Sports Illustrated All-American has identified seven players nationwide from the 2021 recruiting class who should slide right into their college teams and contribute in a big way.

Jabez Tinae, the University of Washington slot commit from Kennedy Catholic High School, is among this ready-made group, a big part of these precocious few. You can read the entire story here.

Following is the glowing SI assessment of this flashy wide receiver, designated as an immediate helper for the Huskies.

"Tinae has an array of positives going for him that project a good fit at U-Dub. First, his high school QB is elite passing prospect Sam Huard, who is also committed to Washington. The two are already a potent combination at Kennedy Catholic (Wash.), so their chemistry, timing and familiarity have already been developed since the pair arrived together as high school freshman."

There's more, with Tinae looking like an ideal add-on to an evolving offensive scheme.

"Next, new Washington head coach Jimmy Lake hired John Donovan to run the offense in Seattle earlier this year and install additional NFL concepts and add to an already solid offensive attack that former head coach Chris Petersen established. Tina is among the most polished route-runes in the country, so he should require little time learning the nuances of the Huskies passing game route tree. Staying home? Check. High school QB throwing to him in college? Check. Polished route-running traits? Check. Good fit? You bet."

Tinae and Huard will play their final high school season, beginning in March, before moving to the UW with very little break.

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

From Puyallup High, Former Standout Athlete Loses Out to Covid-19

Eli Sevener brought the horrors of the pandemic front and center to the people of his close-knit community.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Nick Harris Might Have to Play, and Start, Right Away for Browns

The former University of Washington lineman was drafted as a center, but could be needed elsewhere. Here's how it shakes down.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Troy Fautanu Has a Big Chore Ahead of Him — Playing as a Much Larger Guy

The offensive tackle from Nevada is practically unrecognizable going from high school to college.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

BYU Lines Up Game in Record Speed — Huskies Should Keep Cougars on Speed Dial

The UW and others in Pac-12 could be scrambling to find replacement football games during the season. Here's an option.

Dan Raley

by

AimeeAllen

Coaches Poll Mentions Washington, But Needs to See a Quarterback

The lack of a proven leader keeps Huskies well down the ladder in the first national poll released.

Dan Raley

Part 3: The Rise and Fall and Rise of Spider Gaines

The former University of Washington football player, after falling into substance abuse and an unsavory lifestyle when pro football didn't work out, has turned things around.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

UW Reports 2 Active COVID-19 Cases Among Athletes, Brings total to 9

The Husky athletic program continues to avoid a big virus outbreak that has affected other schools nationwide.

Dan Raley

Big Ten Joins Pac-12 with Unity Movement but No Opt-Out Threat; UConn Cancels Season

Another group of college football players have organized into one voice, but seeks only health and eligibility protections.

Dan Raley

WATCH/LISTEN: Social Media Questions - End of July Edition

Mike Martin took some questions from social media about the upcoming 2020 football season. The questions were answered by Dawg Thoughts Podcast host Kaila Olin and 4th and Inches host Trevor Mueller.

Mike Martin

Pac-12 Players Group, Commissioner Try to Arrange Meeting

It's still unclear how strong the player commitment is across the conference to the movement.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley