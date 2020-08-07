UW Commit Jabez Tinae is a Sports Illustrated All-American Good Fit

Like a comfortable pair of shoes, they are good fits.

Sports Illustrated All-American has identified seven players nationwide from the 2021 recruiting class who should slide right into their college teams and contribute in a big way.

Jabez Tinae, the University of Washington slot commit from Kennedy Catholic High School, is among this ready-made group, a big part of these precocious few. You can read the entire story here.

Following is the glowing SI assessment of this flashy wide receiver, designated as an immediate helper for the Huskies.

"Tinae has an array of positives going for him that project a good fit at U-Dub. First, his high school QB is elite passing prospect Sam Huard, who is also committed to Washington. The two are already a potent combination at Kennedy Catholic (Wash.), so their chemistry, timing and familiarity have already been developed since the pair arrived together as high school freshman."

There's more, with Tinae looking like an ideal add-on to an evolving offensive scheme.

"Next, new Washington head coach Jimmy Lake hired John Donovan to run the offense in Seattle earlier this year and install additional NFL concepts and add to an already solid offensive attack that former head coach Chris Petersen established. Tina is among the most polished route-runes in the country, so he should require little time learning the nuances of the Huskies passing game route tree. Staying home? Check. High school QB throwing to him in college? Check. Polished route-running traits? Check. Good fit? You bet."

Tinae and Huard will play their final high school season, beginning in March, before moving to the UW with very little break.

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.