SI All-American Candidate Sam Huard Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Sam Huard
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 180 pounds
Position: Quarterback
School: Burien (Wash.) John F. Kennedy
Committed to: Washington 
Projected Position: Quarterback

Frame: Long and wiry with considerable room to add mass.

Athleticism: Moves well in short spaces, within the pocket and out. Effective within frame. Dynamic physical thrower in the pocket. Solid accuracy when throwing on the run. Can move the sticks with his legs on occasion. NFL legacy prospect who played some varsity basketball.                               

Instincts: Minimal time between decision to release point. Takes good chances down the field. Trusts his arm at all three levels. Strong internal clock. Crafty short-area quickness, enough to avoid initial rush and keep eyes down the field.                                                    

Polish: Huard's release is effortless, with good velocity and arc. He is one of the best deep ball passers in the class but has enough whip to make plays underneath as well. Effective to all three levels with great anticipation and trust in targets. Can get through progression quicker than most. Strong leverage and balance within the pocket. 

Bottom Line: Huard is in the mix for top passer in the class of 2021 with enough physical prowess to contend for a college starting job the moment he arrives on campus. A scheme-versatile lefty with a smooth release, he is the best deep ball thrower in the class with accuracy to all three levels. The four-year prep starter keeps defenses honest sideline to sideline with great anticipation and touch.

