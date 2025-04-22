UW Defense Ahead of Offense -- Right Where Jedd Fisch Wants It
Over two and a half hours or scrimmaging on Saturday, the No. 1 offense for the University of Washington football team -- with its rebuilt line, gifted tight ends, interchangeable running backs and elusive dual-threat quarterback -- pushed across just a handful of touchdowns,
Which seemed like a lot of work with not much to show for it.
Yet that was just how Jedd Fisch prefers it at this time of year, citing his 26 seasons of experience in putting together a football team.
"Traditionally in spring, the defense is always going to be ahead ot the offense," the second-year Husky coach said. "I've always felt if your offense is ahead of your defense in spring, you're not going to have a very good defense -- and you're probably not going to have a great team."
All that reached the end zone over the weekend were a pair of short scoring passes to sophomore wide receiver Audric Harris and one each to sophomore tight end Decker DeGraaf and freshman wideout Chris Lawson.
No home run balls, whether on the ground or through the air, just situational scores, all coming inside or barely outside the red zone.
What made this all the more noticeable is it was safe to say the Huskies went without five projected defensive starters for that Saturday afternoon matinee -- defensive tackle Jayvon Parker, edge rusher Zach Durfee, linebacker Jacob Manu, and cornerbacks Tacario Davis and Ephesians Prysock.
Do the math, and that's practically half of the starting lineup relegated to spectator status.
Yet Fisch, who's been tasked to put together an almost all new defense under the guidance of newly hired defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, has been encouraged by the players who have stepped in and are making the most of their spring opportunity.
"I like the way our front four is playing on defense," he said "I like our linebacker play right now. But I really think our defensive front seven is in a nice spot. Nice and physical. Nice and big. With a lot of bodies."
More times than not, the Huskies went with junior Jacob Lane and junior Isaiah Ward at the edge rushers; Western Michigan senior transfer Anterio Thompson and sophomore Elinneus Davis at defensive tackles, with Arizona senior transfer Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei a third interior lineman; plus WSU junior transfer Taariq Al-Ugdah and sophomore Deven Bryant at the linebackers, comprising the front seven.
Behind them and holding down spots in the Husky secondary were sophomore Leroy Bryant and redshirt freshman Rahshawn Clark at the cornerbacks, and senior Makell Esteen and Florida International senior transfer CJ Christian at the safeties.
If the Huskies had to play a game with this group this weekend, they would put eight underclassmen on the field, including four who haven't started a college game yet in Lane, Davis, Deven Bryant and Clark, with Leroy Bryant opening just once, in the Sun Bowl.
On Saturday, Clark came up with a 45-yard interception return for a touchdown while he pushes hard to get into the defensive rotation in the fall.
Realistically, each of those five aforementioned players could be simply holding down spots for the projected starters until those guys are cleared to return from injury rehab.
Either way, the Huskies have been getting productive play out of the available defenders this April and at the very least are building some some solid defensive depth for when the real games get going at the end of August.
