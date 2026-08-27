UW Getting Ready to Take New Carr Out for a Spin

On one unfortunate Saturday, running back Jordan Washington went down trying to make a defensive play in spring ball and didn't get back up. In fact, he left Husky Stadium in an aid car after suffering a neck injury.

It was that very moment that Quaid Carr became the University of Washington's No. 1 back, taking over a job held over the previous decade by the likes of Jonah Coleman, Dillon Johnson, Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin.

Since being given the reins, the second-year player from Riverside, California, has held on tightly for 29 spring and fall practices, not willing to give up this newfound responsibility.

"I've been working toward this," Carr said. "Me and coach [Scottie] Graham have had our talks. No, I'm not surprised -- I'm ready."

Quaid Carr breaks the tackle of linebacker Donovan Robinson. | Dave Sizer photo

While running back might seem to be the biggest question mark across the entire Huskies' starting lineup, this replacement rusher has done his best to reassure everyone that he can handle it.

He definitely has the speed, as shown by his 56-yard breakaway touchdown run early in this past Saturday's mock game.

Size would have been an obvious concern, but Carr has diligently worked on getting heavier.

He's up 14 to 15 pounds, bringing his weight closer to his stated goal of 200 pounds on his 5-foot-11 frame.

"I'm getting bigger for the Big Ten," Carr said. "You've got bigger athletes coming for you. Bigger linebackers that weigh much more than running backs."

Carr was supposed to be Jordan Washington's back-up this season, coming in with four career carries for 14 yards.

Now he has a pair of veterans shadowing him in Oregon transfer Jayden Limar and Troy transfer Trey Cooley, brought in just in case Carr or any of the other young backs weren't ready to take on a heavy load.

He seems motivated by the older guys rather than threatened by them.

"His confidence is going through the roof and that's what you want to see," Limar said.

Redshirt freshman Quaid Carr runs around the corner in the Spring Game. | Dave Sizer photo

Carr and the well-muscled Limar, in fact, have lifted together in the Husky weight room and share mutual respect.

"You see that dude's biceps?" Carr said. "I'm trying to look like him."

In Wednesday's afternoon practice, he had a couple of moments during the 11-on-11 scrimmaging in which all plays were stopped on the whistle rather than by contact.

Quaid Carr is projected to be the running back starter when the season begins. | Dave Sizer

During practice, Carr went about 25 yards with a swing pass, ran close to 20 yards, and caught another pass for nearly 25 again.

He also got doubled over on a pitch play rather than touched down by always aggressive safety Alex McLaughlin for little gain and touched down for a loss by defensive tackle Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei.

He's had to learn 400 plays. He's had the support of the others behind him, especially Limar. He's about to start his first college game in a week and a half, and doing his best to be unfazed by it..

"He's been helping me, calming my mind," Carr said. "I'm trying not to stress about it."