UW Missed on Al-Uqdah, Then Got It Right With Him
One of the reasons a University of Washington football coaching change was necessary in 2021 and never really discussed out loud was this: for the most part, Jimmy Lake and his coaches weren't very good recruiters.
They signed a lot of people who didn't pan out, didn't last long in Montlake, didn't last long anywhere.
With Taariq "Buddah" Al-Uqdah, they only got it half right -- Lake's staff offered a scholarship to the 6-foot, 232-pound linebacker from Los Angeles, but didn't follow up and close the deal, ultimately passing on Al-Uqdah and sending him to Washington State.
"Honestly, when I was in high school, Washington was one of my favorite schools," Al-Uqdah said. "So when I got that offer, it was pretty surreal. I was interested in it, but, of course, it really didn't carry out like that."
Of course, after a three-year stay in Pullman, Al-Uqdah ultimately ended up with the Huskies and Lake's coaches at least can pat themselves on the back for initially having the right instincts about the guy.
On Wednesday, the junior was named to the Butkus Award watch list, which makes him one of the top 51 linebackers nationwide, including a dozen from the Big Ten.
New UW defensive coordinator Ryan Walters immediately took a liking to Al-Uqdah this spring, installing him as an immovable starter.
"He's as instinctual as any of the guys I've been around at that position," Walters said before fall camp opened.
As far as that talent goes, the man called Buddah offered sort of a homespun explanation for his football intuitiveness.
"I think you sort of never lose that as a kid coming up," he said. "It's like backyard football. You kind of know, as you learn it, you can't lose that. It's what keeps you going."
While it's 30 days until he makes his Husky debut against Colorado State, Al-Uqdah doesn't shy away from another event that doesn't leave his mind.
He's 52 days from going back to the Palouse and playing against WSU, his old team.
"I think about it a lot," Al-Uqdah said. "I'm excited to go back for sure. It'll be fun for sure."
That's not only instinctual, it's a bit sentimental for one of the better linebackers nationwide.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: