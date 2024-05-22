UW Reportedly Hosts Record-Setting WR Who Was Ole Miss Disappointment
Zakhari Franklin, a record-setting wide receiver for UTSA who transferred to Mississippi and barely played last season, toured the University of Washington football program on Tuesday, according to multiple recruiting websites.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound sixth-year senior put up numbers as prolific as anyone nationally with consecutive seasons of 38, 49, 81 and 94 receptions for his Conference USA team in San Antonio. He also piled up 3,386 yards and 38 touchdowns, and twice was named as a first-team, all-league selection.
However, Franklin gave the SEC a try in 2023 and it did not go well. He appeared in just four games for Lane Kiffin's team and caught 4 passes for 38 yards and a score, starting against Alabama and Auburn.
The Huskies seem determined to add one more veteran wide receiver from the transfer portal. Last week, they were one of three finalists for former Arizona State pass-catcher Elijhah Badger, who ultimately chose Florida over Arizona and the Huskies.
In news accounts surrounding his time at Ole Miss, Franklin reportedly was slowed by an offseason knee procedure before changing schools and was never at his best. He chose not to play against Georgia, according to Kiffin.
Franklin was a lightly recruited receiver coming out of high school in Cedar Hill, Texas, which is 17 miles south of Dallas. Ending up at UTSA, he appeared in 46 games and became an instant contributor as a freshman in 2019.
Today, Franklin ranks 1-2 all-time in the UTSA single-season categories for receptions, receiving yards, receiving yards per game and receiving touchdowns. He finished with 13 career 100-yard receiving games for the Roadrunners.
Yet it's buyer beware in the transfer portal these days as the Huskies are finding out. They've received spring commitments from three players who suffered season-ending injuries last fall in Oklahoma defensive back Justin Harrington (knee), Sacramento State safety Cameron Broussard (upper body) and Nevada tight end Keleki Latu (foot).
