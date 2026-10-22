UW's Colman-Brusa Singled Out For Freshman Play

Just 18, Derek Colman-Brusa could go to any high school football game around Seattle and find players older than him.

Instead, the University of Washington freshman defensive tackle drops into a stance as a starter, takes on guys well in their 20s and doesn't get overwhelmed by this.

He's aging well.

After opening all seven games for the Huskies before everyone welcomed this bye week to catch their breath, Colman-Brusa was named to the On3 Midseason Freshman All-America Team, as one of 22 first-year players so honored.

Freshman defensive tackle Derek Colman-Brusa is part of the Husky youth movement. | Dave Sizer photo

Of the five freshmen who have become UW starters this season, the 6-foot-5, 295-pound Colman-Brusa has avoided getting hurt in a significant manner such as fellow freshman cornerback Jeron Jones or edge rusher Ramzak Fruean, with the former missing games and the latter sitting out practice.

He hasn't had to take a step back and partially give up his positio such as freshman offensive tackle Kodi Greene or wait until after the season began to get on the field such as Brian Bonner Jr.

Colman-Brusa has been the only UW defensive tackle, regardless of class, who has opened every game.

Year one and already on the national map. Derek Colman-Brusa @ColmanBrusa2026 ➡️ @on3cfb Midseason True Freshman All-American. pic.twitter.com/Ye25O2bALc — Washington Football (@UW_Football) October 21, 2026

He hasn't been flashy by any means, but he's held his own physically, hence this national recognition coming his way halfway through the season.

Nineteen different schools are represented with players on this On3 list. BYU, USC and Vanderbilt each have two players selected.

Ramzak Fruean (11) and Derek Colman-Brusa (5) share an Apple Cup moment. | Dave Sizer photo

The UW freshman still comes very highly regarded following a half season of college ball for getting in people's way.

Through the 38-26 Purdue victory last Friday, he has 11 tackles, including 2 tackles for loss and a sack, plus a pass-break-up. Yet there's one stat in particular that has put him on a list like this, according to On3:

"Colman-Brusa is one of several true freshmen making an early impact on Washington’s defense along with cornerback Jeron Jones and edge Ramzak Fruean . The 6-foot-5, 295-pounder has been one of the most productive pass rushers among true freshman defensive linemen with 10 pressures, including a 4-pressure outing against Purdue last week. The Seattle (Wash.) Kennedy Catholic product was a big in-state get for the Huskies and ranked as the No. 173 overall prospect in the Rivals 300."

The Husky newcomer is paired at defensive tackle on the On3 list with LSU's Deuce Geralds, an ultra-quick 6-foot-1, 285-pound pass-rush presence in Baton Rouge who has 16 pressures and 4 sacks.

By now, Colman-Brusa has to feel more like a veteran than a freshman after going toe to toe with Big Ten offensive linemen from Minnesota, USC, Iowa and Purdue, and emerging unscarred and intact.