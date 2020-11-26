UW-Utah Game Moved to 4:30, New Channel Because of Cancellations

ABC will broadcast the Pac-12 battle rather than ESPN, bringing in a bigger audience.

Jimmy Lake says he's prepared for change every day now involving his University of Washington football team because of the pandemic. Flexibility is mandatory.

The week began with cancellation or postponement of the 113th Apple Cup.

It was followed by four opponents receiving consideration before Utah was lined up as the Husky opponent.

Now the game has a new kickoff time and broadcast network.

With games scrapped nationwide because of virus outbreaks and creating a TV void, the Huskies and Utes have agreed to play at 4:30 p.m. and in front of ABC-TV cameras.

Original plans for this replacement game had the teams meeting three hours later and aired on ESPN.

What this means is this Pac-12 contest will probably be just as wet at that hour but not nearly as cold.

And more people likely will see it.

In his virtual news conference earlier on Wednesday, Lake spoke about being able to play a lot of his guys in the 44-27 victory over Arizona, a game that was 37-0 at one point.

The coach pointed to the virus as one reason his reserves needed the experience. They easily could become first-teamers by necessity.

"You never know with injuries or COVID-19 when those guys are going to be starters for us, not just backups anymore," Lake said. "It was awesome to get them out there and get their feet wet. We ended up emptying the bench on offense, defense and special teams and got some valuable reps."

