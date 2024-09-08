Inside The Huskies

UW Moves Up 3 Spots in Coaches Poll

The Huskies are ranked following two decisive victories to open the season.

Dan Raley

Elinneus Davis and Jacob Bandes celebrate Davis' first career sack.
Skylar Lin Visuals

The University of Washington football team continues to climb up the AFCA coaches poll, though it failed to make a breakthrough in the Associated Press rankings once more.

The Huskies climbed three spots to No. 22 on Sunday, courtesy of the coaches, while unable for a third week to appear in the AP poll.

The UW drew 176 points to finish just ahead of Iowa State and right behind Lousiville.

Jedd Fisch's team has begun the new season with a 35-3 victory over Weber State and a 30-9 win over Eastern Michigan, giving up four field goals and no touchdowns.

Ranked ahead of the Huskies are three teams they'll face over the next several weeks in No. 6 Oregon, No. 7 Penn State, No. 11 USC and No. 16 Michigan, with the Wolverines still polling even after getting destroyed 31-12 by Texas at home on Saturday.

AFCA COACHES POLL

1. Georgia (2-0

1,346 points (50 first-place votes)

2. Ohio State (2-0)

1,281 (3)

3. Texas (2-0)

1,259 (1)

4. Alabama (2-0)

1,157

5. Ole Miss (2-0)

1,136

6. Oregon (2-0)

987

7. Penn State (2-0)

956

8. Missouri (2-0)

955

9. Tennessee (2-0)

930

10. Utah (2-0)

871

11. USC (2-0)

803

12. Miami (2-0)

798

13. Oklahoma (2-0)

700

14. Oklahoma State (2-0)

588

15. Kansas State (2-0)

578

16. Michigan (1-1)

501

17. LSU (1-1)

410

18. Arizona (2-0)

399

19. Notre Dame (1-1)

388

20. Clemson (1-1)

326

21. Louisville (2-0)

288

22. Washington (2-0)

176

23. Iowa State (2-0)

157

24. Nebraska (2-0)

91

25. Memphis (2-0)

85

A year ago, the UW began the season ranked at No. 10 and finished the regular season third in the AP poll before before advancing lo the College Football Playoff, where it beat Texas 37-31 in the Sugar Bowl and national semifinals and lost to Michigan 34-13 in the title game.

The Huskies and Michigan, of course, will meet in a rematch on Oct. 5 in Seattle, both teams with new coaches and vastly different lineups. It will be interesting to see if both are ranked by then.



Published |Modified
Dan Raley has worked for the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, as well as for MSN.com and Boeing, the latter as a global aerospace writer. His sportswriting career spans four decades and he's covered University of Washington football and basketball during much of that time. In a working capacity, he's been to the Super Bowl, the NBA Finals, the MLB playoffs, the Masters, the U.S. Open, the PGA Championship and countless Final Fours and bowl games.

