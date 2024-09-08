UW Moves Up 3 Spots in Coaches Poll
The University of Washington football team continues to climb up the AFCA coaches poll, though it failed to make a breakthrough in the Associated Press rankings once more.
The Huskies climbed three spots to No. 22 on Sunday, courtesy of the coaches, while unable for a third week to appear in the AP poll.
The UW drew 176 points to finish just ahead of Iowa State and right behind Lousiville.
Jedd Fisch's team has begun the new season with a 35-3 victory over Weber State and a 30-9 win over Eastern Michigan, giving up four field goals and no touchdowns.
Ranked ahead of the Huskies are three teams they'll face over the next several weeks in No. 6 Oregon, No. 7 Penn State, No. 11 USC and No. 16 Michigan, with the Wolverines still polling even after getting destroyed 31-12 by Texas at home on Saturday.
AFCA COACHES POLL
1. Georgia (2-0
1,346 points (50 first-place votes)
2. Ohio State (2-0)
1,281 (3)
3. Texas (2-0)
1,259 (1)
4. Alabama (2-0)
1,157
5. Ole Miss (2-0)
1,136
6. Oregon (2-0)
987
7. Penn State (2-0)
956
8. Missouri (2-0)
955
9. Tennessee (2-0)
930
10. Utah (2-0)
871
11. USC (2-0)
803
12. Miami (2-0)
798
13. Oklahoma (2-0)
700
14. Oklahoma State (2-0)
588
15. Kansas State (2-0)
578
16. Michigan (1-1)
501
17. LSU (1-1)
410
18. Arizona (2-0)
399
19. Notre Dame (1-1)
388
20. Clemson (1-1)
326
21. Louisville (2-0)
288
22. Washington (2-0)
176
23. Iowa State (2-0)
157
24. Nebraska (2-0)
91
25. Memphis (2-0)
85
A year ago, the UW began the season ranked at No. 10 and finished the regular season third in the AP poll before before advancing lo the College Football Playoff, where it beat Texas 37-31 in the Sugar Bowl and national semifinals and lost to Michigan 34-13 in the title game.
The Huskies and Michigan, of course, will meet in a rematch on Oct. 5 in Seattle, both teams with new coaches and vastly different lineups. It will be interesting to see if both are ranked by then.
