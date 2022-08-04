Skip to main content

UW's Ulofoshio Won't Return Until Midseason or Later

The Husky linebacker is still recovering from a winter knee injury.
For all the positive stuff that happened at the University of Washington football team's first fall practice, sobering news still persisted — stalwart linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio won't return from his knee injury until well into the season.

Husky coach Kalen DeBoer made this disclosure on Thursday as he met with the media.  

"He'll miss the first half or more of the season," the first-year coach said. "I would expect that when you think about the recovery. You do these things to prepare him for success down the road."

Ulofoshio watched the first practice wearing a purple sweatshirt and black shorts, with his old jersey No. 48 tucked in his waistband and clutching a practice schedule at all times. 

Every once in a while, he pointed something out to co-defensive coordinator William Inge. On another occasion, he gingerly backpedaled alongside the Husky cornerbacks during a drill. 

Considered by Pro Football Focus as the nation's top linebacker when healthy, the 6-foot-1, 235-pound Ulofoshio has endured a hard-luck past 10 months.

He injured an arm late against UCLA in a 24-17 loss, had surgery and missed the final six games. 

In winter workouts, Ulofoshio injured his left knee, had more surgery and will require at least 10 months of rehabilitation before he plays again.

A junior from Las Vegas, he's been a defensive anchor at inside linebacker for the Huskies. He led the team in tackles with 47 and earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2020 during a pandemic-shortened season. 

Last fall, Ulofoshio was the UW's top tackler with 51 when he went down halfway through the season. 

"He's so important to the psyche of the team," DeBoer said. "He's just in it."

