Vines-Bright Wasn't Expecting Immediate UW Starting Job
Raiden Vines-Bright was the first University of Washington freshman of many who showed he was ready to play as soon as he landed in Montlake, going back to early May.
He emerged as the star of the Spring Game, catching everything sent his way.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound pass-catcher came out of fall camp as a starter and officially has opened four of the five outings so far, waiting to get on the field in the opener only because the Huskies began the game with two tight ends.
While he's had a few nagging injuries get in his way, Vines-Bright has never wavered in being taken seriously an instant contributor.
However, he admittedly didn't show up picturing himself to be a starting Husky wide receiver waiting to happen.
"Honestly, no," Vines-Bright said. "Coming in here, I battled some injuries and that was part of it. I just tried to stay down and keep a straightforward mentality, and work as hard as I can and work for the opportunities I was given.
"I definitely wasn't expecting it, but I'm blessed to be in this position."
Last weekend, as the Huskies roared back from a 20-0 deficit to beat Maryland 24-20, Vines-Bright did his part .
Midway through the third quarter, with the UW still scoreless but moving the football, the first-year player caught an 11-yard pass on the sideline through a tight window of defenders to convert a third-and-9 play at the Maryland 39. The play was huge in the overall scheme of things, leading to a field goal.
He had another 8-yard catch on the same drive to keep it going and the rest is Husky history, with his team pulling off an epic rally.
Entering Friday night's game against Rutgers, Vines-Bright has 8 catches for 96 yards on the season, with a long grab of 45 yards. Modest numbers, but there's more to come.
He's moved between lining up as an outside receiver to playing the slot, using his fully developed physique and sure hands to battle opposing defensive backs for the ball wherever the Huskies need him.
With offensive tackle John Mills going down with a foot injury at Maryland, Vines-Bright stands to become the UW freshman with the most starting service if the big guy can't get back right away.
Continuing to make things interesting, Vines-Bright and fellow freshman wide receiver Dezmen Roebuck are Arizona natives -- from Tempe and Marana, respectively -- who will start together for the fourth consecutive game against Rutgers, providing the tight ends don't get in the way.
Previously acquainted, Vines-Bright and Roebuck work well together and could start alongside each other for a long time in Montlake.
"I actually met him at a track meet," Vines-Bright said. "We've known each other three years. We've just been cool for a while, Arizona guys just balling on the next level."
To be clear, they're operating on many levels -- as desert neighbors, UW freshmen, Husky starters, guys with star power.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: